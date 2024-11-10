The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and they've broken records

Award season is officially in sight, with the 67th Annual Grammy Awards being one of the first in the 2025 calendar.

This weekend, the Grammy nominations were officially announced, and they quite literally broke records.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX fared well, earning seven nominations each. And following behind with six nominations were Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

However, it was Beyoncé who made history, receiving a whopping 11 nominations for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. And taking her to 99 nominations over the span of her career, she has now become the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The record was previously held by husband Jay-Z, who has 88 Grammy nominations under his belt.

From Beyoncé and The Beatles to Chappell Roan and Ariana Grande, here's a breakdown of this year's Grammy nominees...

Grammy nominations 2025

Album of the year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - Apple`

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Billie Eilish - L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande - Yes, and?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best rock performance

The Beatles - Now And Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent - Broken Man

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now

St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best rap performance

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best rap song

Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

J Cole - Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman

Best country duo/group performance

Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

Kehlani - After Hours

Tems - Burning

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Ruined Me

SZA - Saturn

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?

Best R&B album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Muni Long - Revenge

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Burna Boy - Higher

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

The Color Purple - Various Artists

Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn - Various Artists

Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Best song written for visual media

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best music video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2 2025.