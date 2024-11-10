The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and they've broken records
Award season is officially in sight, with the 67th Annual Grammy Awards being one of the first in the 2025 calendar.
This weekend, the Grammy nominations were officially announced, and they quite literally broke records.
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX fared well, earning seven nominations each. And following behind with six nominations were Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.
However, it was Beyoncé who made history, receiving a whopping 11 nominations for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. And taking her to 99 nominations over the span of her career, she has now become the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.
The record was previously held by husband Jay-Z, who has 88 Grammy nominations under his belt.
From Beyoncé and The Beatles to Chappell Roan and Ariana Grande, here's a breakdown of this year's Grammy nominees...
Grammy nominations 2025
Album of the year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the year
The Beatles - Now And Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Charli XCX - 360
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Song of the year
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Best new artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best pop vocal album
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best pop solo performance
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Charli XCX - Apple`
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Best pop duo/group performance
Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us
Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Best dance/electronic recording
Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy
Best dance/electronic album
Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Best dance pop recording
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Billie Eilish - L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande - Yes, and?
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best rock performance
The Beatles - Now And Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Best rock song
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent - Broken Man
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Best rock album
The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s
Fontaines DC - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - TANGK
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Jack White - No Name
Best alternative music album
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Brittany Howard - What Now
St Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best metal performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best rap performance
Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again
Doechii - Nissan Altima
Eminem - Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Best melodic rap performance
Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani
Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best rap song
Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival
Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Best rap album
J Cole - Might Delete Later
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
Best country solo performance
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman
Best country duo/group performance
Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Best country song
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Best country album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Best R&B performance
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best R&B song
Kehlani - After Hours
Tems - Burning
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long - Ruined Me
SZA - Saturn
Best progressive R&B album
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?
Best R&B album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Muni Long - Revenge
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Usher - Coming Home
Best African music performance
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Burna Boy - Higher
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best comedy album
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
The Color Purple - Various Artists
Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
Saltburn - Various Artists
Twisters: The Album - Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Best song written for visual media
Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)
*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Best music video
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2 2025.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
