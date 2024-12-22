In an industry dominated by men, the contributions of incredible Black women and visionary female leaders in music often go unnoticed. However, times are changing, and women are finally receiving the recognition they deserve for their outstanding work and impact on the music industry.

You’ve probably heard of Nigerian global music icon Wizkid, who has amassed phenomenal awards for his artistry — he recently released his new album Morayo and performed his new song Troubled Minds at the 2024 British Fashion Awards in London wearing Moncler in celebration of Remo Ruffini’s Trailblazer Award. I had the absolute pleasure of interviewing his manager and the phenomenal mother of his children, Jada Pollock.

Jada is a Music manager and visionary entrepreneur who has worked with Chris Brown, Tinchy Strider and Skyla Tylaa. Jada has helped Wizkid achieve his global career and success and recently appeared in a two-part documentary series Queens of Music, a powerful celebration of Black female pioneers who have shaped the British music industry.

Watching the documentary, I loved seeing Jada open up about her role and share some of her personal stories and the challenges she faced after the birth of her son. Jada took us behind the scenes of her emotional journey, questioning whether she could withstand the intense pressure of continuing her music career, which was incredibly empowering and uplifting.

Over the Christmas period, I caught up with Jada, one of the best Christmas gifts, if I say so myself, and we spoke together about the invaluable life lessons she has learnt along the way in the music industry. Here’s what we discussed during our conversation.

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JADA POLLOCK

Jada what’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned about yourself on your journey?



“The most surprising thing I've learned about myself on my journey is the depth of my strength and determination. I've discovered that I can push myself to my ultimate limits, often exceeding what I thought was possible.

I've also come to embrace multitasking at its highest level, seamlessly juggling various responsibilities and challenges while being a full-time present mum to two very energetic boys -This ability to adapt and thrive in demanding situations has not only showcased my resilience but also revealed a level of tenacity I didn't fully recognize in myself before. It's been an enlightening experience that has reshaped my understanding of my capabilities.”



How do you stay motivated and focused when facing setbacks or uncertainty?



“Honestly, I just stay focused and hopeful. I believe that positivity can be a powerful tool, and those who know me can attest to my optimistic outlook, even in challenging situations. I make a conscious effort to keep my faith high and remind myself that setbacks are often just stepping stones to success.

I'm naturally a bit of a risk-taker, which means I'm comfortable navigating uncertainty. This mindset helps me embrace challenges rather than shy away from them, allowing me to stay motivated and resilient no matter what I encounter.



When you think about where you started and where you are now, what are you most proud of about your journey?"



“When I reflect on my journey from where I started to where I am now, I feel an immense sense of pride in my bravery and the risks I've taken along the way to get here.. Growing up in South London, I often dreamed of the life I now lead. Infact, I’ve probably suppressed my very own dreams and ambitions.

Being able to work in the capacity I do with my partner, who happens to be one of the most talented musicians while being able to raise a family is one of the biggest blessings. As I turned 40, I experienced extreme anxiety, prompting me to ask myself a pivotal question: If you could ask your younger self where you would be at 40, what would you say?

My answer would be a resounding affirmation that I am exactly where I envisioned myself. This realization empowered me to embrace my journey fully, and since then, I've never looked back. I take pride in not only achieving my dreams but also in the courage it took to pursue them relentlessly.”



Is there any quote or mantra that has guided you through your life in music? If so, what is it, and how does it help you?



“One mantra that has always resonated with me in my journey as a music manager is, "Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." This quote reminds me every day to really live life to your fullest and not to let life rule you. Leading with passion and creativity, and I repeat, always making sure you are internally happy as nothing will run well if your own wellbeing is not at the forefront.”



In managing artists, it's also crucial to prioritize their happiness and artistic integrity rather than just focusing on commercial success. This perspective has helped me navigate through my journey, ensuring that the artist's end goal is always the focus. When passion drives our efforts, success often follows as a natural outcome.”



What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned about the importance of fashion in artist management?



Fashion serves as a powerful tool for self-expression, helping to establish an artist's identity and brand. As a music manager, one of the most valuable lessons I've learned about the importance of fashion is that an artist's visual presentation is just as crucial as their musical talent.

It can create a strong first impression and significantly influence how audiences perceive and connect with the artist. Ultimately, fashion not only helps in marketing the artist but also plays a role in storytelling, allowing them to convey emotions and themes in a visually compelling way.



What role does music play in your life outside of work? Are there songs or albums that hold deep personal meaning for you?

Music serves as a source of inspiration, relaxation, and emotional connection for me. I could not live life without it. It’s a way for me to unwind after a long day, transport myself to different times and places and feel good.

Certain songs and albums resonate with me on a personal level. For instance, albums that I grew up listening to, like Jodeci, SWV, and Mary J. Blige, often lift my spirits and remind me of some really amazing times. Wizkids album Sounds from the Other Side will always be a very special album to me. It brings powerful emotions, and I always find myself reflecting whenever I hear any song from that album.

What is the best advice you’ve been given in the industry that kept you going?



“Never give up” and become tunnel vision about everything that drives you. Embracing this mindset has been crucial in navigating challenges and staying motivated, ensuring that I keep pushing forward even when the journey gets tough.”

The two part documentary series, Queens on Music is available to watch now on BET International’s YouTube channel.