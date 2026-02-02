Inside the 2026 Grammy Award Gift Bags, From Cosmetic Procedures to a $500 Shower Head

This weekend saw the 2026 Grammy Awards, with A-listers from Sabrina Carpenter to Harry Styles gathering from far and wide to celebrate the past year in music.

The 68th annual ceremony took place in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth consecutive year. And from the star-studded Grammys red carpet to the night's big winners - Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Olivia Dean to name a few, the award ceremony made non-stop headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the 2026 Grammy Award gift bags that got the world talking the most, with LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets overseeing the official swag for the 26th year.

Grammys gift bags were reportedly available to all presenters and performers at the 68th annual ceremony, with A-listers able to curate their own in the official gifting lounge.

And from nipple coverings and an 80-piece Cher puzzle to cosmetic enhancements and a $500 shower head, the luxurious contents available reportedly amounted to $15k.

Here's a rundown of some of the luxury Grammy Awards gift bag contents to choose from

A daily gut health supplements package from MEBO x GLYMATE

Renowned Frontera Chilean wines

Custom flowers from Blooms by Maison d'Emilie

Laser treatments from Dr. Jacquiline Hakim of Divine Dermatology

Complimentary smile makeover from Beverly Hills Dental Arts

Cosmetic consultation with facial plastic surgeon Dr. Anna Frants

Dr Simi x Farmacias Similares multivitamins

$400 voucher at DESUAR Spa

GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head powered by innovative water-saving Aqua Booster technology

HUGS luxury blanket from Minky Couture

Costume jewellery by Grossé

TruFru Freeze Dried snacks

The Quencher ProTour Stanley cup

An electric flosser by Flaus

Urban Decay’s All Nighter waterproof makeup setting spray

TastySounds lollipops by AMOS SWEETS

An 80-piece Cher Puzzle, designed by Victoria White

Shapewear products from NOOD New York

Beekeeper's Naturals propolis remedies

Krovbilt Fine Art custom framed resin collage prints

"It is always a privilege to be even a small part of celebrating music’s biggest night," explained Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. "After all these years, it’s gratifying to see that what we do is still enjoyed so immensely by so many. The appeal is real, and our mission remains quite simple: to deliver fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy."

We will continue to update this story.