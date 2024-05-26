Kate Hudson's words about her one-year ban from dating are going viral

Kate Hudson is one of the most talked-about women in the world, beloved by millennials the world-over for being the Queen of the noughties romantic comedy.

Yes, from How To Lose A Guy in Ten Days to Almost Famous, her legacy is iconic. And while the 45-year-old has seemingly stepped away from the big screen to pursue her music - her debut track ‘Talk About Love’ dropped this year, she will always be our “How To” girl, teaching us life lessons on the regular.

That was no exception this week as the mother-of-three opened up about finding love with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, crediting a one-year ban from dating for finding each other. And unsurprisingly, her words have gone viral.

Hudson made the revelation during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, recalling that she was “boy crazy” before her therapist suggested that she embark on a dating ban. And going on to explain that by staying single and working on herself, she was able to later meet Fujikawa, who she started dating in 2016.

"I couldn't flirt, none of it, but it was great," Hudson recalled of her dating ban. "I was at that place where I was like, 'I don't want to keep repeating any patterns anymore."

“It was strangely empowering,” she continued, later adding: "it allowed me to see things much more clearly" and that six months in, "there was no desire for me to do anything that had anything to do with potential flirtation."

“[I] didn't have the same attachment to it anymore," she went on to explain about dating, adding that she was attracted to different kind of men after her experiment.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was single for three and a half years," she explained on the podcast, adding: "If I didn't do that, I would have never ended up with Danny."

She continued: "Because Danny, he's just such a good man, and I'm not sure I was attracted to the good man. I mean I was attracted to good men, but you know, like, the uncomplicated… I liked a feisty, wild type. Whereas Danny has that in him, [but] his values are very sturdy, and he's such a lovely person. I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn't take those three years of being so happy in my life alone."

Well, that’s that.

We will continue to update this story.