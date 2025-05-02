One unexpected character could be returning for The White Lotus season four
The White Lotus is already the most talked-about show of 2025, returning for its highly-anticipated third season last month.
And from the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand to the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Aimee Lou Wood), and their surprise salaries, the HBO show is still dominating the headlines.
It was the upcoming fourth season that made news recently, with the Mike White series officially green-lit for another instalment.
And according to insiders, there are said to be two locations in the works, with creators considering one of two countries for filming - Egypt or Mexico.
"Right now, it's looking like the next season of The White Lotus will be shot in Egypt or Mexico," a source reportedly explained to Parade of the fourth instalment. "They want to pick somewhere they haven't shot yet, so a new continent. They want to go somewhere completely new since this season is in Asia, which is why they're between the two. The decision should be made soon."
It was the season four cast that got the world talking in particular, with experts predicting that Mike White could bring back a former White Lotus star. And while it is not known who, bookies believe Jon Gries (Greg Hunt), Charlotte LeBon (Chloe), and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) to be among the most likely.
According to experts at betideas.com, Gries and Rothwell are the most likely to reprise their White Lotus roles, listing their chances at 1/5 (83%) and 2/5 (71%), respectively.
“Jon Gries is the only actor who’s appeared in all three seasons so far and we fully expect him to be in season four as well,” explained betideas.com spokesman Shane Orton. “And it makes sense for Natasha Rothwell to be there as well to keep the storyline with Gries’ character going.”
However, Orton also explored the possibility of another (and unexpected) return - naming season one’s Sydney Sweeney (Olivia Mossbacher) as a potential season four cast member.
“Sydney Sweeney is one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars right now,” he explained, with her chances listed as 2/1 (33%). “And her return to The White Lotus would be a major coup for the show’s bosses.”
Well, this is exciting.
There is not yet an official release date for The White Lotus season four but we will continue to update this story.
