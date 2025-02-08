The White Lotus season four is expected to be set in one of two locations

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release next week.

Following the first two seasons based in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, respectively, the third season will take place in Koh Samui, Thailand. And with dramatic teaser trailers, credible fan theories and major A-list names (Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan and Natasha Rothwell to name a few), The White Lotus season three is making non-stop headlines.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Despite the buzz around the upcoming third instalment, it was season four that got the world talking the most this month, with HBO confirming its commission earlier this year. And according to reports, there are already two locations in the works, with creators said to be considering one of two countries for filming - Egypt or Mexico.

"Right now, it's looking like the next season of The White Lotus will be shot in Egypt or Mexico," a source reportedly explained to Parade of the fourth instalment. "They want to pick somewhere they haven't shot yet, so a new continent. They want to go somewhere completely new since this season is in Asia, which is why they're between the two. The decision should be made soon."

An official release date for The White Lotus season four has not yet been announced, but its third season is set for release on 16 February 2025. And according to show creator Mike White, it is expected to be "supersized".

"I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of The White Lotus season three. "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season."

