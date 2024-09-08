The White Lotus cast's words about the upcoming season are going viral
The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the HBO show’s final instalment set for release in 2025.
Yes, the notorious White Lotus hotel will be opening its doors once again to a new roster of uber-rich guests. And while the first two seasons were set in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, respectively, season three is set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Season three is all anyone can talk about. And from credible fan theories to confirmed A-list cast members and what they’ve said about the project, new details are dropping by the day.
It was Natasha Rothwell who made headlines recently, as the actress who is returning to the show this season as Belinda, opened up about the third and final instalment.
“Mike has said in the press that the season is focusing on spirituality and exploration of that, and Belinda being in the massage arts,” Rothwell explained recently on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. “I’m really excited for audiences to be on that journey with her in season three.”
A post shared by Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell)
A photo posted by on
“It was so different this time,” Rothwell went on to explain, comparing her experiences shooting seasons one and three. “Because the first time we were in basically one location for the entirety of the shooting. And we have the freedom to be shooting on location all over the place over Thailand. So it was really cool to be able to have that flexibility.”
She continued: “And also, this show was quite humble season one, you know like we didn’t know what it was gonna be. It wasn’t The White Lotus. It was just this really cool opportunity to work with one of my idols, Mike White.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
“It did a lot for me personally and professionally,” she later continued. “And so to see what Mike has done with the series, it’s incredible. And this final season, it’s bigger. It’s more insane. I personally, and again, I’m biased, but I think it’s the best one yet.”
This is something that The White Lotus creator Mike White has also opened up about, explaining that the show is set to be “supersized” this season.
“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of the final season, adding: "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season.”
We officially cannot wait for this.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
A landmark new Ozempic study claims the drug can "delay ageing" - but top experts warn it's not that simple
A deep dive.
By Ally Head
-
I'm calling it: Longchamp's Le Roseau is this season's it-bag
It's been re-imagined for Autumn/Winter 2024
By Penny Goldstone
-
Does The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution actually stop body odour? I tried it out for myself
As a sweaty gal, I put it to the test on my armpits
By Rebecca Fearn