The White Lotus cast's words about the upcoming season are going viral

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the HBO show’s final instalment set for release in 2025.

Yes, the notorious White Lotus hotel will be opening its doors once again to a new roster of uber-rich guests. And while the first two seasons were set in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, respectively, season three is set to take place in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Season three is all anyone can talk about. And from credible fan theories to confirmed A-list cast members and what they’ve said about the project, new details are dropping by the day.

It was Natasha Rothwell who made headlines recently, as the actress who is returning to the show this season as Belinda, opened up about the third and final instalment.

“Mike has said in the press that the season is focusing on spirituality and exploration of that, and Belinda being in the massage arts,” Rothwell explained recently on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. “I’m really excited for audiences to be on that journey with her in season three.”

“It was so different this time,” Rothwell went on to explain, comparing her experiences shooting seasons one and three. “Because the first time we were in basically one location for the entirety of the shooting. And we have the freedom to be shooting on location all over the place over Thailand. So it was really cool to be able to have that flexibility.”

She continued: “And also, this show was quite humble season one, you know like we didn’t know what it was gonna be. It wasn’t The White Lotus. It was just this really cool opportunity to work with one of my idols, Mike White.

“It did a lot for me personally and professionally,” she later continued. “And so to see what Mike has done with the series, it’s incredible. And this final season, it’s bigger. It’s more insane. I personally, and again, I’m biased, but I think it’s the best one yet.”

This is something that The White Lotus creator Mike White has also opened up about, explaining that the show is set to be “supersized” this season.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of the final season, adding: "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

We officially cannot wait for this.