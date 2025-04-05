Charlotte Le Bon's White Lotus finale teaser is sending the internet wild

The White Lotus season three is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the moment, set this year in Koh Samui, Thailand. And from the trending filming locations to the A-list cast - Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, to name a few, the HBO show has been making non-stop headlines.

Yes, from the White Lotus season three IRL couple to the behind-the-scenes season three drama, the third instalment is getting the world talking like never before. And with the highly-anticipated finale being just days away, that shows no signs of slowing down soon.

The White Lotus 3x08 Promo "Amor Fati" (HD) Season Finale | HBO series - YouTube Watch On

The "supersized" season three finale is set to drop on Monday evening. And in classic Mike White style, literally anything could happen at this point, with viral fan theories from poisonous fruit protein shakes to shock drownings spreading the internet.

"As a filmmaker, it’s a piece of work where I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I did that’," Mike White has said of the upcoming 90-minute finale. "I mean, a lot of it is because there are so many talented people working on it, but it just feels like it racks focus in a way that’s very satisfying as a writer. And so, yeah, it’s sad, but my hope is that it will feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the fuck?’ sad.”

(Image credit: HBO)

And while the A-list cast is keeping tight-lipped, they have let slip a few teasers, with Charlotte Le Bon's cryptic comment about what's to come sending the internet wild.

"I think people are going to hate Mike White," Le Bon (Chloe) has stated when asked to tease the season finale, with John Gries (Greg Hunt) adding: "It is shocking - absolutely, mouth-agape shocking."

"Season three is about spirituality, it’s about life and it’s about death, and you get all of them in episode eight," explained Walton Goggins (Rick Hatchett). While Jason Isaacs (Timothy Ratliff) teased: "There are three important parts to every film: the ending, the ending and the ending. And this end is perfection."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The White Lotus season three finale is set to air on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 7 April.