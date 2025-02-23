One iconic White Lotus season three filming location is available to rent on Airbnb

Disclaimer: this article contains spoilers of The White Lotus season three episode one

The White Lotus season three has officially landed, with highly-anticipated episodes dropping each week.

And from the A-list cast (Aimee Lou Wood and Natasha Rothwell to name a few), to the viral fan theories, the "supersized" third instalment of the HBO show is all anyone can talk about.

It was The White Lotus season three filming locations that made headlines this week, with the third season set in Koh Samui, Thailand. And as predicted, the new season's success has prompted a travel surge to the region.

According to experts, search interest in 2025 Thailand holidays has already seen a 412% growth, with posts on TikTok and Instagram surpassing 11 million and 80 million, respectively.

And as per Airbnb data, searches for Koh Samui, Thailand have increased by more than 80% since it was announced as the HBO show's filming location, with travel experts recognising a 'White Lotus Effect'.

In the most exciting news yet, one of the iconic filming locations used in The White Lotus season three is listed on Airbnb, and it's actually available to rent as early as next month.

Samujana Twenty-Seven is a modern hilltop villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, featuring four luxe en-suite bedrooms and a large indoor-outdoor living space - complete with private terraces, an infinity pool and an al fresco dining area.

The luxury pad also has access to private gardens, an all-weather flood-lit tennis court and the bay, located just a short walk from Choeng Mon Beach.

It is not yet known when the Koh Samui villa will feature in the HBO series. However, fans believe that it will be the filming location for 'Gary' [Greg] and Chloe's home, with the former model telling Chelsea in the first episode that they lived in a villa "at the top of the hill".

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.