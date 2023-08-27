The White Lotus season 3 is in the works - here's everything we know

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The White Lotus became an instant hit when it debuted in July 2021, and two years later and a third season is in the works.

In November 2022 creator, writer and executive producer Mike White revealed a third season would be coming to the small screen in due course.

In an official statement, he said: "There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team.

"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

Francesca Orsi added: "Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

"And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

So, when will The White Lotus season 3 hit our screens? Here's everything you need to know from the release date, to the cast and location of the upcoming sequel.

When will The White Lotus season 3 air?

While it has been confirmed The White Lotus will return for a third season, the exact date has remained under wraps.

It has been reported production for the third season has been delayed due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

The show's release was tipped for 2024, but the strike has halted production.

Francesca Orsi told Deadline: "The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there's some question about timing of the strike."

But, as soon as we know more, we will keep you posted.

I can’t wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.#TheWhiteLotus has been renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/T6xOpAK9JjNovember 18, 2022 See more

What is the White Lotus storyline?

The White Lotus has had viewers in gripped ever since it first aired in 2021.

The comedy drama has been described as a 'social satire' on the HBO website, and it takes viewers on a journey covering everything from romance, debauchery to death.

The first series saw jet-setters book into the luxe White Lotus hotel on the tropical resort in Hawaii.

But over the week the holidaymakers saw a number of events unfold between the guests, as well as employees working at the resort, all of which are uncovered in the first series.

The second series follows a similar premise, as guests jet off to Sicily where there are secret hook-ups, break-ups and so much more.

We predict season three will see even more scandals unfold, but where that will take the guests remains to be seen!

The White Lotus cast

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. )

The White Lotus boasted a star-studded cast which included Jennifer Coolidge, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Meghann Fahy, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, plus a guest appearance from Laura Dern, and many more well respected names in the business.

However, season two saw Jennifer's character, Tanya McQuoid, tragically pass away.

Though it is predicted she will not reprise her role for season three, there is growing speculation she could return in the form of flashbacks for season three.

Connie Britton, who portrays Nicole Mossbacher in the series, has teased she could be making a comeback for the sequel.

Speaking previously to Deadline, she said: "He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character.

"Our intention is to do it in the third season."

Natasha Rothwell - who portrayed spa worker Belinda Lindsey in the first season - is also tipped to make a comeback for season three.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter about a return, she said: "Mike must have some juicy stuff for her. I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever's happened to Natasha’s character."

However, the full cast list has yet to be revealed.

Where will White Lotus season 3 be filmed?

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus gave many viewers a taste of wanderlust with the luxury settings.

The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second featured Sicily as the backdrop, so there is high expectation season three will see the cast whisked off to another stunning location.

There has been growing speculation season three could see the cast and crew head to Thailand.

Considering both series have been set in Four Seasons resorts, fans of the show back Thailand as the set location as it boasts four luxury resorts in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

Where to watch White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus airs on HBO Max for those watching the series Stateside, though it is also available to watch on Sky Atlantic, Sky Go and Now in the UK.

So, if you are looking to watch the series for the very first time from the beginning, or recap the events so it is fresh in your mind for when the time comes to watch the upcoming third season, you have plenty of outlets to do so.