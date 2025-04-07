Why The White Lotus cast’s surprising salaries are going viral
This article does not contain spoilers from The White Lotus season three finale
The White Lotus season three is all anyone can talk about, with the highly-anticipated season finale released today.
And from viral fan theories around the HBO show, to trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, the Mike White series is dominating the headlines.
A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)
A photo posted by on
It is the cast that gets the world talking the most, with season three's all-star lineup credited as one of the most impressive.
We're talking Hollywood heavyweights like Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs, as well as A-listers Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Aimee Lou Wood. IRL movie star couple Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, and returning White Lotus royalty, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries. Not to mention, Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal - arguably the biggest White Lotus star to date given her Blackpink fame.
And for some, The White Lotus is just the beginning, featuring rising stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Charlotte Le Bon, Tayme Thapthimthong, Dom Hetrakul and Arnas Fedaravičius.
A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)
A photo posted by on
However, despite the array of cast credentials, there was reportedly one non-negotiable rule when it came to salaries - everyone was paid the same.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus," producer David Bernad explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor. It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show."
The cast salaries? Approximately $40,000 an episode, which amounts to around $320,000 in total for the season.
"It makes it so much easier," explained Casting Director Meredith Tucker. "You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it, and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale."
The White Lotus season three finale is set to air on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 7 April.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Prince William is making the most of his "second chance" with Princess Kate
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The just-dropped Elizabeth Scarlett x Nobody's Child collection is a spring dressing dream
Whimsical embroidery meets feminine ready-to-wear styles
By Sofia Piza
-
The White Lotus season three was originally set in a completely different country
By Jenny Proudfoot