Why The White Lotus cast’s surprising salaries are going viral

The White Lotus season three is all anyone can talk about, with the highly-anticipated season finale released today.

And from viral fan theories around the HBO show, to trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, the Mike White series is dominating the headlines.

It is the cast that gets the world talking the most, with season three's all-star lineup credited as one of the most impressive.

We're talking Hollywood heavyweights like Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs, as well as A-listers Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Aimee Lou Wood. IRL movie star couple Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, and returning White Lotus royalty, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries. Not to mention, Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal - arguably the biggest White Lotus star to date given her Blackpink fame.

And for some, The White Lotus is just the beginning, featuring rising stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Charlotte Le Bon, Tayme Thapthimthong, Dom Hetrakul and Arnas Fedaravičius.

However, despite the array of cast credentials, there was reportedly one non-negotiable rule when it came to salaries - everyone was paid the same.

"Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus," producer David Bernad explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor. It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show."

The cast salaries? Approximately $40,000 an episode, which amounts to around $320,000 in total for the season.

"It makes it so much easier," explained Casting Director Meredith Tucker. "You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it, and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale."

The White Lotus season three finale is set to air on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 7 April.