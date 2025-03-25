This article contains spoilers

With just two episodes of The White Lotus season 3 left, things aren't just heating up in Thailand - they're positively on fire. Bad businessman Tim is on the edge, and seems open to the idea of joining daughter Piper at the monastery, while his sons are grappling with the fact that they became disturbingly well-acquainted at the full moon party. Rick has wormed his way into the home of Khun Jim Hollinger, where he's poised to take down the man who killed his father and ruined his life. And Greg/Gary is determined to keep throwing dinner parties until, probably, someone dies.

As for the three frenemies, Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate, their boozy party with Valentin and his pals turned sour when Michelle Monaghan's character spent the night with the hotel yogi. But what does the actress make of the viral White Lotus fan theories currently circulating online?

During an interview with InStyle, Michelle responded to the bizarre suggestion that the monkeys are actually responsible for the shooting at the start of the season. Their prominence in season 3 can't be ignored; for starters, the number of references to the 'three wise monkeys' maxim is, at this point, practically verging on triple digits. But as for the speculation that the monkeys are holding the guns during the shooting? Michelle has some thoughts.

When asked if it was true, she told the publication: "What?! What? The monkeys do the shooting? Man, y’all have lost it. Spoiler alert, like, sorry, the monkeys don’t do the shooting."

While the actress could potentially be telling a little White Lotus lie to keep the finale under wraps, Michelle did elaborate on the last episode later in the interview. Speaking about what viewers can expect, she said: "[It's] super emotional, unexpected, and rewarding. But not in the way that you think it’s rewarding, but you’ll be satisfied. The audience will be satisfied."

It's not the first time that an insider has used that word either. When asked about the inclusion of Lochlan and Saxon's recent incest scene, producer David Bernad said that the storyline was essential, explaining: "As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way."

Well, there are only two episodes until we find out.

The White Lotus season 3 episodes are released every Monday until 7th April 2025, and UK viewers can watch with a Now TV subscription , or via Sky .