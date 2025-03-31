One major White Lotus season three role was recast during filming

The White Lotus is the most talked-about show of the moment. And with just one episode left of season three, set in Koh Samui, Thailand, the HBO show is dominating the headlines.

Yes, from the Instagrammable filming locations and White Lotus inspired travel trends to the viral fan theories, viewers are more invested than ever.

And with the latest instalment featuring an A-list cast - an IRL Hollywood couple, and major names from Aimee Lou Wood and Michelle Monaghan to Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell, this shows no signs of slowing down.

It was the casting itself that made headlines this week, as it was revealed that one major character from The White Lotus season three was actually recast during filming.

The character in question? Chloe, Greg Hunt's model girlfriend.

Charlotte Le Bon stars as the character in the HBO series. But on closer inspection, actress Francesca Corney was originally cast in the role, even spending a month on set in Thailand with the cast to film.

However, according to Deadline, producers decided to recast the role during filming, needing to cast an older actress instead after making character development choices.

And as a result, Corney, 32, was replaced by 38-year-old Le Bon, who stayed in Thailand for the next six months to film.

"I’ve checked out the White Lotus!," Corney reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Although heartbreaking, I’m so incredibly grateful for the short time I got to spend with everyone. I have so much love for this cast and crew. Season 3 is gonna be gooood. I’ll be watching and supporting the whole way."

Le Bon's recasting wasn't the only last minute change to season three, with Sam Rockwell coming onboard to play Frank just two weeks before filming.

"He was a last minute," his partner and fellow White Lotus star Leslie Bibb recalled to CNN. "That came in last minute, like maybe two weeks before they were going to film it.”

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.