Taylor Swift Has Finally Broken Her Silence on Zoë Kravitz’s Snake Destroying Her Bathroom

Taylor Swift has been front and centre this month, from her high profile engagement to Travis Kelce to the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. And with the 35-year-old singer in the midst of her press tour, she has been all anyone can talk about.

It was Swift's A-list friendships that made particular headlines this week, as a hilarious anecdote involving the Opalite singer and close pal Zoë Kravitz went viral.

Kravitz, 36, first made the story public earlier this year, explaining on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she had once accidentally destroyed a bathroom in Swift's Beverly Hills mansion.

The Big Little Lies actress and her mother Lisa Bonet had been staying at Swift's house, after being evacuated during the California wildfires. And at one point, Bonet's pet python, Orpheus, got lost after disappearing into a hole in the bathroom wall.

"We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls [and] we destroyed her bathroom," Kravitz recalled of the situation. "I was like: 'Either we destroy her bathroom, or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house.' So we destroyed the bathroom."

Swift has not previously spoken about the situation, but this week during an appearance on the very same show, she broke her silence to Seth Meyers, revealing the hilarious details and confirming that she had been laughing ever since.

"I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it's important in this situation," she began. "OK, so, Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It's halfway in the wall. There's a man standing with an axe, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard."

She continued: "There's splinters on the floor. They're looking - in my mind, they're looking up over their shoulder. This is an Annie Leibovitz shoot... This is the chicest thing I've ever heard in my life. Zoe's wearing, like, head-to-toe The Row. I'm like, 'This is a YSL ad, not a problem.'"

"I did play the little game in my head, because I know [Kravitz] well enough to know she's not gonna tell me about this until it's fixed," Swift continued, with her house manager secretly briefing her about the situation immediately.

"I think it was like three weeks - exactly the amount of time it took to fix the damaged cupboard," Swift added. "She's like, 'Hey, so, I'm just gonna tell you about something that happened now that it's fixed.' And I was like, 'You had a snake in the house, and it got loose, and it was in the wall, and they had to get an axe' and she's like, 'I told them not to tell you!'"

