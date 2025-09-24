Andrea's It List: I curated the Ultimate Capsule for Fashion Month
Your fashion month essentials
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
Fashion month is in full swing so this week's column is dedicated to the capsule of pieces I've built to get me through a busy few weeks of runway shows, events and meetings. I need a handful of strong statement looks combined with reliable (and most of all comfortable) basics that will take me from breakfast meetings to a packed day of shows and on to late-night events or dinners.
My fail-safe items are those I can wear year after year - a bold leather jacket and skirt set, knee-high boots and a versatile ‘wear with anything’ black dress. Here are a few pieces I’ve investing in this year and a few already in my capsule from fashion weeks past.
JACKETS
SHOES
SKIRTS
FULL LEATHER LOOK
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
This week, we've rounded up the highlights from the past few days of London Fashion week as part of our latest Fashion special
Elsewhere in the issue, our Trend report set out the key runway trends you need to know about for the season, as well as a curated editor's pick of the most sought-after items in store to shop for Autumn/Winter. We’ve also got our round-up of the main accessories trends for Autumn/Winter packed with the sort of pieces that will get you endless compliments like these delicate sculpted drop earrings from Missoma. Check out the full issue now.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite