Andrea's It List: I curated the Ultimate Capsule for Fashion Month

Fashion month is in full swing so this week's column is dedicated to the capsule of pieces I've built to get me through a busy few weeks of runway shows, events and meetings. I need a handful of strong statement looks combined with reliable (and most of all comfortable) basics that will take me from breakfast meetings to a packed day of shows and on to late-night events or dinners.

My fail-safe items are those I can wear year after year - a bold leather jacket and skirt set, knee-high boots and a versatile ‘wear with anything’ black dress. Here are a few pieces I’ve investing in this year and a few already in my capsule from fashion weeks past.

JACKETS

SHOES

SKIRTS

FULL LEATHER LOOK

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Keshi Pearl Sculptural Drop Earrings £189 at Missoma

This week, we've rounded up the highlights from the past few days of London Fashion week as part of our latest Fashion special

Elsewhere in the issue, our Trend report set out the key runway trends you need to know about for the season, as well as a curated editor's pick of the most sought-after items in store to shop for Autumn/Winter. We’ve also got our round-up of the main accessories trends for Autumn/Winter packed with the sort of pieces that will get you endless compliments like these delicate sculpted drop earrings from Missoma . Check out the full issue now .