When it comes to the best everyday hair styles, nothing beats the ease of a classic ponytail, a slicked-back bun or a cool half-up look for keeping the hair out of your face while still looking stylish. However, when I’m in a rush I’ve been known to twist up my hair with whatever hair tie comes to hand first, whether that be my daughter’s teeny-tiny hairbands adorned with plastic unicorns or even an elastic band when I’ve been caught short (apologies to my hairdresser). And while the satisfaction of having my hair out of the way might be instant, I often pay the price later with snagging, dents in my style and even hair breakage. Which is why I’ve made it my mission to have a stash of the best hair ties that won't cause damage or breakage to hand at all times.

How to choose a damage-free hair tie

There are a few things to consider when choosing a damage-free hair tie although the fabric isn’t necessarily the most important factor. “Silk, satin or soft fabric-covered bands are best,” advises celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier, founder of Studio23 and Jerome Russell Bblonde. “But avoiding anything with metal fastening or rough seams that can catch and tear strands is key.” As for fabric vs spiral design? Collier suggests switching between both options if you wear your hair up a lot. “It’s a great way to balance hold and gentleness,” he says.

Hair thickness and texture also plays a part. “If you’ve got fine hair then go for lighter, thinner hair ties and thicker or coiled hair ties suit denser hair textures best,” says Collier. And if you’ve ever wondered how tightly you should be twisting your hair tie, Collier recommends choosing one that holds your hair comfortably without needing to wrap it too many times. “Your hair tie should fasten without straining and your scalp shouldn’t feel pulled once it’s in,” Collier explains.

Can wearing your hair up actually damage it?

While my textured hair is already naturally prone to breakage due to how dehydrated it often is, I was keen to know whether wearing the wrong hair tie can exacerbate the issue. “Yes, wearing your hair up can cause damage, but it really depends on how you’re wearing your hair and what you’re using to secure it,” confirms Collier. “Constant tension in the same spot can lead to hair breakage and, in some cases, traction alopecia over time, and you might notice snapping around the crown or temples if your hair tie is too tight or if you’re pulling the hair back when it’s wet which is when the strands are at their weakest.” Collier suggests giving your hair a break from pulled-back styles, switching up where you secure your hair, and using one of the best damage-free hair ties below.

The best damage-free hair ties

