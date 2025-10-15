When it comes to the best everyday hair styles, nothing beats the ease of a classic ponytail , a slicked-back bun or a cool half-up look for keeping the hair out of your face while still looking stylish. However, when I’m in a rush I’ve been known to twist up my hair with whatever hair tie comes to hand first, whether that be my daughter’s teeny-tiny hairbands adorned with plastic unicorns or even an elastic band when I’ve been caught short (apologies to my hairdresser). And while the satisfaction of having my hair out of the way might be instant, I often pay the price later with snagging, dents in my style and even hair breakage. Which is why I’ve made it my mission to have a stash of the best hair ties that won't cause damage or breakage to hand at all times.

How to choose a damage-free hair tie

There are a few things to consider when choosing a damage-free hair tie although the fabric isn’t necessarily the most important factor. “Silk, satin or soft fabric-covered bands are best,” advises celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier, founder of Studio23 and Jerome Russell Bblonde . “But avoiding anything with metal fastening or rough seams that can catch and tear strands is key.” As for fabric vs spiral design? Collier suggests switching between both options if you wear your hair up a lot. “It’s a great way to balance hold and gentleness,” he says.

Hair thickness and texture also plays a part. “If you’ve got fine hair then go for lighter, thinner hair ties and thicker or coiled hair ties suit denser hair textures best,” says Collier. And if you’ve ever wondered how tightly you should be twisting your hair tie, Collier recommends choosing one that holds your hair comfortably without needing to wrap it too many times. “Your hair tie should fasten without straining and your scalp shouldn’t feel pulled once it’s in,” Collier explains.

Can wearing your hair up actually damage it?

While my textured hair is already naturally prone to breakage due to how dehydrated it often is, I was keen to know whether wearing the wrong hair tie can exacerbate the issue. “Yes, wearing your hair up can cause damage, but it really depends on how you’re wearing your hair and what you’re using to secure it,” confirms Collier. “Constant tension in the same spot can lead to hair breakage and, in some cases, traction alopecia over time, and you might notice snapping around the crown or temples if your hair tie is too tight or if you’re pulling the hair back when it’s wet which is when the strands are at their weakest.” Collier suggests giving your hair a break from pulled-back styles, switching up where you secure your hair, and using one of the best damage-free hair ties below.

The best damage-free hair ties

1. Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies

Best overall damage-free hair tie Slip Pure Silk Large Scrunchies - Belleflower £45 at Cult Beauty My personal favourite damage-free hair ties, Silk scrunchies are undeniably expensive but deliver on hold, comfort and style. “The pure silk finish minimises friction beautifully,” agrees Collier. Made from 100% pure mulberry silk, they are buttery soft in texture yet have the perfect amount of grip. Plus, they glide out of your hair without any tugging and don’t leave behind any creases. I’ve had the same set for years and they’re still in perfect shape too. Pros Ultra-smooth fabric

Available in lots of colours and designs

Great hold Cons Expensive

2. Invisibobble Original Hair Scrunchies

Best for hold Invisibobble Original Premium Bronze Me Pretty Hair Scrunchies £5.99 at Sephora If you’re going for a style that you want to stay in place all day, like a high ponytail, or you have thick hair that could do with some added hold then these iconic spiral hair scrunchies are brilliant. Collier suggests them for “when you need a bit more grip without the tension”. The spiral design aims to help with the distribution of pressure on the hair meaning that it boasts hold without leaving behind any marks in the hair, and it reduces breakage by 31% compared to traditional hair ties. Pros Strong hold

Great for thick hair

Easy to clean Cons Can stretch out of shape over time

3. Silke London Hair Ties

Best for fragile hair Silke London Cleopatra Hair Ties £35 at LookFantastic Collier rates this for their “soft-silk cushioning” which are so soft on the hair and prevent fragile strands from snapping and from leaving kinks in fine hair when it’s been worn up. These are also made from 100% pure mulberry silk with a super-strength elastic inside which means they still have incredible hold despite being so gentle on styles. Pros Gentle fabric

Doesn’t leave marks in hair

Lots of colours and sizes Cons A pricier option

4. Kitsch Ultra Petite Satin Scrunchies

Best for short hair Kitsch Ultra Petite Satin Scrunchies £8.50 at Selfridges Made from an eco-friendly satin fabric, these petite scrunchies are perfect for shorter hair or styles where you’re only sectioning some of the hair. They are beautifully soft and come in a range of neutrals and brights so you can find a colour for every occasion. Unlike some of the others on the list, though, the elastic doesn’t have as much give, which means they last really well but you’ll want to go for the regular size option if your hair is thick. Pros Small size

Glides easily on hair

Great for everyday wear Cons Not ideal for very thick or longer hair

5. Goody Ouchless XL Elastics