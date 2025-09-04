William Has Some Strong Opinions on Harry’s Meeting With Charles, Apparently

Prince William and Prince Harry's fractured relationship has been well documented in recent years, with the Duke of Sussex opening up about their distance in various interviews and throughout his memoir, Spare. Prince Harry, who now lives in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, has not been seen in public with his brother since the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. According to reports, this was also the last time they ever spoke.

More recently, royal insiders have claimed that William has already determined Harry's role in his future coronation, and that the heir to the throne will 'never' forgive the Duke for his candid media interviews. In fact, when King Charles' aides were spotted engaging in 'peace talks' with Harry's reps earlier this year, Prince William's team was noticeably absent as the Waleses will be a 'tougher to crack', according to an insider.

Later this month, Harry is set to return to the UK to attend a charity event in London. As per royal insiders, it has provided the estranged Prince and the King an opportunity to connect with a source telling RadarOnline: "It's early stages. But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice. Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face."

However, William allegedly has some strong opinions about a potential reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry. Per a source who spoke to The Daily Beast: "William was right about Andrew, and he is right about Harry. Charles is weak. William is anything but weak. Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens. But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea."

Despite reports suggesting that an 'ice breaker' meeting will take place in the coming week, the source added that an in-person talk between the King and the Prince is 'unlikely'. They said: "It’s absurd to even imagine that after what Harry said - unless there is some form of direct apology from Harry."

Harry is expected to attend the WellChild Awards in London on 8th September 2025, but it's still unclear if he will see King Charles. However, earlier this year Harry emphasised his desire to build bridges with his father, telling the BBC: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."