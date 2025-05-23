Why Everyone Is Talking About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ‘Having a Baby’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been front and centre in 2025. And from their “intense” start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to the reports that they are now "practically living together", the A-list couple has been making non-stop headlines.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And while the Hollywood couple is notoriously private - only making their first joint red carpet appearance together this month, they are said to have become "really serious" in 2025 and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kylie is so in love," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, via Buzzfeed. "When they’re not physically together, they’re constantly texting. She loves learning about his world and supporting him. It’s been nice for her to expand her usual scene and experience a relationship with someone very different than who she’s dated in the past."

The source also went on to open up about the A-list couple's future plans, reporting that "having a baby" could be on the cards.

"[Chalamet is] so great" with Jenner's children, the source reported, adding that the cosmetics founder has even "told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him someday."

Sources have reported in the past that Chalamet has a very good relationship with Jenner's two children, Stormi and Aire, with the actor already said to be "part of the family".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut - it was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is," a source recently told Us Weekly of the couple's recent red carpet debut. "She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Everything is going really well," the source continued. "She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.