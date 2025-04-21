Sources have opened up about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's "intense" start to the year

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been front and centre in 2025. And from their multiple red carpet appearances, to their recent attendance at Coachella, their decoded conversations and sweet PDA moments have been making non-stop headlines.

The A-list couple has been dating since April 2023, and according to insider sources, they are "stronger" than ever and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

This has been particularly true this year, with sources reporting that award season was especially "intense for their relationship", with Chalamet nominated across the board for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

With all eyes on the notoriously private couple as they attended numerous events, from film screenings and BAFTA parties to the 2025 Academy Awards, they were all anyone could talk about. And according to sources, the couple became even more "serious" as a result.

"With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship," a source reported to PEOPLE. "But they are making it work.

"Kylie is truly his biggest fan," the source continued. "She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career."

"They are protective of their relationship," another source has explained to Entertainment Tonight of the notoriously private couple, with Jenner and Chalamet for the most part staying out of the public eye. "But [they are] also not shy about showing their love for one another.

"They spend as much time as possible together. They try to do sweet things for each other, both small and big, and are both very thoughtful."

"[Kylie's] kids are super close with Timothée," another source reported to the Daily Mail recently of Chalamet's bond with Stormi and Aire, adding that the actor is now "part of the family".

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.