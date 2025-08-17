Kylie Jenner Appears To Have Responded to the Timothée Chalamet Break Up Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been front and centre in 2025. And from their "intense" start to the year over award season, to the reports that they were "practically living together", the A-list couple has become one of the most talked-about in the world.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023, but now, over two years into their relationship, the notoriously private Hollywood couple has been hit by break up speculation.

Rumours of the A-list couple's split comes after a month of Jenner and Chalamet not being seen in public together. Something that is particularly unusual given the fact that Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday over that time.

And in the days since, the Kylie Cosmetics founder's social media activity has only added to speculation. First, Jenner posted screenshots to a series of break up songs that she was listening to on repeat. Namely, Jeff Buckley’s ‘Lover, You Should of Come Over’, and Labi Siffre’s ‘Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying'.

And later came a message from close friend Hailey Bieber, who commented her reassurance on Jenner's birthday celebration post that "28 is better I promise". This led fans to believe that Jenner may have had a difficult year, only adding fuel to the break up speculation.

Unsurprisingly, neither Jenner nor Chalamet have directly commented on the speculation, with the couple being notoriously private.

However, Jenner did appear to subtly shut down the rumours by publicly supporting Chalamet on social media.

The actor posted the trailer of his new film Marty Supreme to his Instagram page on Tuesday. And Jenner was among the first to like the post, sending a clear message.

It is not known why Chalamet missed Jenner's birthday celebrations, but the beauty founder appeared to make up for it with her friends and family.

"Best birthday ever," she posted in tribute to her 28th birthday weekend. "I'm so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!! To my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I'm so lucky to have you."

We will continue to update this story.