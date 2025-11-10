Katy Perry Has Opened Up About the Fear Around Releasing Her New Break Up Song

Katy Perry has been front and centre this week, releasing her highly-anticipated new single, bandaids.

The song, her first in over a year, is a break up anthem, following the ending of an engagement. And given the timing, with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirming their split this summer, the release has gone particularly viral.

Perry and Bloom, who share five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, separated earlier this year, ending their six year engagement and nine year relationship.

And in a joint statement to Us Weekly, the former couple confirmed that they were "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting".

Perry's powerful new song seemingly references their separation, with the lyrics reading: "Got so used to you letting me down/ No use tryna send flowers now/ Telling myself you'll change, you don't/ Band-Aids over a broken heart.

"Tried all the medications/ Lowered my expectations/ Made every justification," the lyrics later add. "It's not that complicated/ To ask me how my day is/ I'm flatlining trying to save this/ Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would still do it all over again," the song ends. "The love that we made was worth it in the end."

Perry has been vocal about her fears around releasing the break up song, posting an emotional message to fans and followers.

"Thank you for the love on bandaids," she wrote, captioning a series of behind the scenes photographs from the project. "Tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out.

"Even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable," she continued. "But hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have ❤️‍🩹."

We will continue to update this story.