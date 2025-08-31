Sources Have Weighed In on Joe Alwyn’s Alleged Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been front and centre this season, announcing their highly-anticipated engagement this week.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of the engagement, with the post raking in over 35 million likes.

And while the couple has not since spoken publicly about their relationship update, they have been flooded with well wishes from A-listers including Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse.

"When bestie gets engaged," Swift's longtime friend Selena Gomez posted to Instagram, following the news of their engagement. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love," added Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs team mate, Patrick Mahomes. "Just so happy for these two."

It was Swift's ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn's alleged reaction that made headlines this week, as sources weighed in on the British actor's response to the viral news.

Swift and Alwyn famously dated for six years, splitting in April 2023, with a source citing "differences in their personalities" as the reason behind their break up. But according to a source via the Daily mail, there's no animosity between them.

"Taylor’s engagement is the final nail in the coffin to any thoughts Joe will ever have about her again,” a source reported to the publication this week, after news of the engagement broke. "Sure, he genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well, but he doesn’t think about her anymore on any consistent basis and hasn’t reached out, nor will he, to offer congratulations."

Alwyn has not commented publicly on Swift's engagement news, with the former couple refraining from speaking about their relationship.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," Alwyn stated in a rare 2024 interview with The Sunday Times.

"That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

We will continue to update this story.