Balmain's New Creative Director has just Been Announced—And This is What to Expect

Following this year's trend for creative director changes of the guard that have shaken and stirred the industry, Balmain has just appointed its replacement for Olivier Rousteing, who left the maison after a 14-year tenure.

Antonin Tron (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonin Tron is taking over the reins, with the announcement going out earlier this afternoon via a statement posted on Instagram. As well as thanking his predecessor, Tron said: "Balmain has a truly inspiring history. At its heart, the House embodies savoir-faire, culture, sensuality, and elegance—fashion that is radiant, precise, and bold. This resonates deeply with me, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on this incredible legacy."

Katharine Hepburn and Pierre Balmain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tron is the founder of his own luxury brand, Atlein, which interestingly takes its name from the Atlantic Ocean. The designer, you see, is a keen surfer—on Instagram, his only other post is a surfing video taken on Talalla Beach, Sri Lanka—and designs with "a focus on the body, its energy and movement."

Zendaya (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Balmain fans who are familiar with the label's storied history, this will already sound promising. In the 1950s, Pierre Balmain's name became associated with the most glamorous screen goddesses of the era—women like Sophia Loren, but also Katharine Hepburn—who gravitated towards his designs for their inherent romance, strength and drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Rousteing, meanwhile, the label became synonymous with a new kind of glamour, one that was self-possessed, fierce even. His red-carpet designs for women like Zendaya—who wore a spectacular moulded gown while promoting Dune—or Tyla, who arrived in a sculpted dress that was seemingly made out of sand for 2024's Met Gala. Show-stopping yet always conscious of spotlighting the form of their wearers, these clothes lost none of their original creator's sense of occasion—or fun.

Atlein AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlein's latest collection, meanwhile, was a lesson in modern power dressing, a formula that will be familiar to followers of the new Balmain, with high-cut sheer leotards worn over stirrup leggings; draped jersey gowns that clung and twisted deliciously around the body and nonchalantly hooded outerwear for people with places to go. With previous stints at maisons such as Givenchy, whose original founder, Hubert de Givenchy, worked alongside Pierre Balmain (both honed their craft under Lucien Lelong), Tron's task is to bring Balmain, and its historic codes, into the future.

With his debut slated for March 2026, he'll no doubt be stationed in the atelier as we speak—and until further notice. Stay tuned.