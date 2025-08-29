There’s a Surprising Update on the Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Situation

Katy Perry has been front and centre in 2025. And from her participation in the all-female Blue Origin space flight to her highly-anticipated 'The Lifetimes' tour, she has been making non-stop headlines.

It is Perry's rumoured relationship with former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, that has got the world talking recently, with the pair spotted connecting during her tour in Canada last month.

The duo was photographed having a two-hour dinner at popular Montreal restaurant, Le Violon, during her time in Canada. And Trudeau was later seen supporting Perry at her concert in the city, days after their dinner.

Photographs of their meet up unsurprisingly went viral, particularly following her recent split from fiancé Orlando Bloom. And while neither Perry nor Trudeau have spoken publicly about the situation, a source close to the former Canadian prime minister reportedly weighed in this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Justin didn’t know so many people would find out about the private dinner," the source allegedly explained via PEOPLE. "He was also surprised by the international interest and how it went through the roof for days.

"Justin and Katy are for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada," the insider continued. "They discovered how they agree on many things and really enjoyed their encounter in Canada for as short a time as it was."

However, in terms of the publicity around them, the source did add that Trudeau "would prefer it more low-key".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports of a connection between Perry and Trudeau come after her high profile separation from Orlando Bloom earlier this year, with the former couple splitting after nine years together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly in July.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not yet commented on the speculation.

We will continue to update this story.