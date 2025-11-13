With 2026 just around the corner, it's time to use this handy tool to double your annual leave next year so you can squeeze in as many getaways as possible. Whether you're heading to bucket list destinations like Sri Lanka or Japan, or you prefer the ease of a quick trip to the Greek islands, it's likely that you have your sights set on some sunny, snowy or spectacular destinations.

But before you start searching for the best flight price hacks, how interested would you be in taking multiple staycations next year? And getting paid for it? One company is currently looking for an enthusiastic traveller to stay at a number of their cottages across the UK - and they're paying £30k. Holidaycottages.co.uk is on the lookout for a 'Joy Seeker' - an individual who will visit some of the happiest destinations in the UK and create content around their trips. The chosen person will front their Happy Place campaign and spend next year visiting the likes of Cornwall, Pembrokeshire and North Yorkshire while staying at their chosen properties.

So, what exactly does the role look like? You'll be paid £30k in a content creator contract, staying in a minimum of 12 holiday cottages for free with all travel expenses covered. Job spec includes sharing your adventure through long and short-form social media content, blog writing and photography, all of which will be used on the Holiday Cottages digital channels.

The job listing states: "The ideal candidate is a confident and creative storyteller with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and celebrating local culture within the UK. They should be experienced in creating engaging content across various formats."

Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at Holiday Cottages says: "This is more than just a job. It’s a chance to swap your 9-5 for a year of creativity, adventure, and real connection to people and places across the UK."

Sound like something you want to try? In order to be in with a chance of landing the role you'll need to submit an online entry form with a written pitch and video discussing your UK happy place. The winner will start their joy-spreading role in February 2026, and you can find more details here.

Sarah Pring adds: "We already know where people feel happiest in the UK - thanks to over 12,000 holidaymakers who shared their favourite destinations with us. Now we want to bring those places to life through real experiences. The Joy Seeker will help us show the joy that’s waiting in every corner of the UK, from peaceful coastal escapes to countryside retreats, and inspire others to discover their own happy place."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Applications are now open, and the closing date for entries is 20th January 2026. Happy travelling!