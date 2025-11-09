The Revealing Lyrics to Katy Perry’s New Break Up Song Are Going Viral

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their break up this summer, ending their six year engagement and nine year relationship.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Little is known about the A-list couple's break up, with neither Perry nor Bloom speaking publicly about their reasons for separating.

However, this week Perry released her highly-anticipated new single, bandaids, with the song - her first since 2024, being a break up anthem. And given the timing and some major references in the music video, fans believe the track to be about her separation from Bloom.

The music video begins with an engagement ring falling down a drain - a possible reference to their called off engagement, with Perry's revealing lyrics about a relationship breaking down subsequently going viral.

"Got so used to you letting me down/ No use tryna send flowers now/ Telling myself you'll change, you don't/ Band-Aids over a broken heart.

"Tried all the medications/ Lowered my expectations/ Made every justification," the lyrics later add. "It's not that complicated/ To ask me how my day is/ I'm flatlining trying to save this/ Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow."

"If I had to do it all over again, I would still do it all over again," the lyrics conclude alongside a shot of a single daisy - a presumed reference to their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. "The love that we made was worth it in the end."

Katy Perry has not yet confirmed the rumours around bandaids' inspiration.

We will continue to update this story.