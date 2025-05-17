Insiders Have Given a Major Update on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from their “intense” start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to their decoded conversations and sweet PDA moments, the A-list couple has been front and centre in 2025.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And despite the buzz around them, the Hollywood couple is notoriously private - only making their first joint red carpet appearance together this month.

However, behind the cameras, the couple is said to be "stronger" than ever, with insiders reporting that they have become more serious about each other in 2025, and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

"Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut - it was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.

"Everything is going really well," the source continued. "She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past."

And in a now viral statement, the insider even revealed that the couple are “practically living together at this point”, explaining that “he stays at her house often when he is not working” and “has been fully integrated into her life."

Insiders have reported earlier this year that Chalamet is now "part of the family", and close to Jenner's two children, Stormi and Aire.

"[Kylie's] kids are super close with Timothée," a source reported to the Daily Mail. "And if he is now preparing to propose, she would say yes in a heartbeat.

"He is very much in love with Kylie," another source added via the outlet. "But he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching."

We will continue to update this story.