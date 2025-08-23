Jennifer Lopez Has 'Come a Long Way' This Year, According to Sources

Jennifer Lopez endured a difficult 2024 - separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour. But one year on, the 56-year-old is in a very different situation.

The 'Let's Get Loud' singer has been front and centre this summer, dominating the headlines with her 'Up All Night' Live tour. And as she closed her final show this month, Lopez opened up about feeling "happy" and "free".

"I want to thank every single one of you who came out," J-Lo posted to Instagram in a now viral statement. "This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."

With this week marking one year since Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, sources have opened up about her current situation. And according to them, she's "come a long way" in 2025.

"She’s been having the time of her life this summer," a source explained to PEOPLE this week. "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys."

And while Lopez's 'Up All Night Tour' has now finished, the 56-year-old is still keeping busy, starring in new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is set for release this autumn.

"This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time," the source added. "She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life."

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez has previously explained to Interview Magazine. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me," she continued. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

