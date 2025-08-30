Sources Have Given a Major Update on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And with the A-listers dating since October 2023, their relationship has been surrounded by engagement speculation.

This year, the scrutiny has only intensified with the couple appearing to blend their personal lives. Most notably their children, with both Cooper and Hadid having daughters from previous relationships.

Cooper shares eight-year-old daughter Lea with his former partner Irina Shayk, and Hadid co-parents daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, a source weighed in on Cooper and Hadid's blended family dynamic. And according to them, the A-list couple has "figured out a rhythm".

Cooper, 50 and Hadid, 30, are "in a great place right now", the insider explained to PEOPLE, with the Maestro actor fitting "really well into Gigi's circle of family and friends.

"Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids," the source continued. "Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.

"They’re not in a rush, but what they have is solid," the source continued about their relationship. "Even with work, they always make time for each other". And while they are said to have "talked about blending their lives more", the insider has stressed that "they're not pushing it".

"They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This update comes after Hadid made a rare comment about Cooper earlier this year, confirming in a recent interview withVogue that their relationship is "very romantic and happy".

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she explained to the publication about their personal life. "And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.