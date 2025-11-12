Damning New Emails Allege Donald Trump Knew of Jeffrey Epstein’s Conduct

Newly released correspondence from Jeffrey Epstein suggests that Donald Trump may have been aware of Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls. It’s an allegation that has reignited scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The Epstein files have plagued Trump’s presidency, with key public figures across the political spectrum calling for the immediate release of the files. This latest email correspondence, which was released today (Wednesday, 12th November) by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, is fuelling speculation and renewed scrutiny over how much Donald Trump knew, as well as how far powerful men can distance themselves from the abuses in their orbit.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. (Image credit: Davidoff Studios via Getty Images)

What do the emails show?

In an email dated January 31, 2019, Epstein wrote to author Michael Wolff: “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever… of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

In an earlier communication (April 2, 2011) to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote: “I want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Redacted victim] spent hours at my house with him, … he has never once been mentioned.”

These emails are part of around 23,000 documents handed over to the U.S. House Oversight Committee by Epstein’s estate and shared by Democrats in Congress.

The identity of the “victim” referenced in the 2011 email remains redacted, and the exact nature of the hours claimed to have been spent at Epstein’s house is unspecified.

However, the White House has since claimed that the stated “unnamed victim” refers to the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions.

How has Donald Trump responded?

Trump has publicly denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s abuses. He insists he ended his friendship with Epstein years ago and claims the correspondence is part of a politically motivated smear. A spokesperson for the White House labelled the leaks a “hoax” meant to tarnish Trump’s reputation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused Democrats of “selectively leaking” the email — along with two others referencing the president, including one with author Michael Wolff — to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

What does this show?

The emails directly reference Trump in the context of Epstein’s trafficking network, offering allegations that may challenge Trump’s longstanding position that he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activity.

More broadly speaking, the new allegations raise questions around power, privilege, and accountability, as well as how powerful men may be shielded from scrutiny while victims continue to seek justice.

What we still don’t know

The emails do not constitute proof that Trump participated in trafficking or sexual misconduct. They suggest knowledge and proximity, but they stop short of presenting definitive legal evidence.

Trump did not send or receive the emails; they were sent about him.

Many key documents remain under seal or partially redacted, meaning that the full scope of the Epstein archive has yet to be publicly disclosed. Thousands more pages of Epstein documents have been released by the Oversight Committee.

We will continue to update this story.