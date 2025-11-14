Jennifer Aniston’s Words About ‘Extraordinary’ Boyfriend Jim Curtis Are Going Viral

Jennifer Aniston's new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple reported to have been dating since July 2025.

And with Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 50, going Instagram official in November, after months of speculation around their courtship, the couple is said to be stronger than ever.

This week, the Friends actress opened up about her romance with Curtis for the very first time, praising her boyfriend during her recent interview for the ELLE Women in Hollywood special.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston explained of Curtis' career in the now viral interview. "He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

She continued: "He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Aniston's words about Curtis' character are not surprising, coming amid endless praise from those around them, with the couple reportedly described by friends as a "good match".

"She's been glowing," a source recently told PEOPLE of their relationship. "Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best. Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

"Jim's great," another insider told the publication earlier this year. "Her close friends love him [and] he's amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy - Jen loves it."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.