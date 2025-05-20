Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Bizarre Way She and Robert Pattinson Prepared for Sex Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals &#039;Embarrassing&#039; Way She Prepped For Sex Scenes With Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the 'embarrassing' way she prepped for sex scenes with Robert Pattinson in their new film, Die, My Love. The two actors star opposite each other in the horror/comedy movie which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and while attending the event the A-listers spoke about the unusual planning that went into some of their most intimate scenes.

During an interview with the Brut TikTok channel, Jennifer Lawrence shared that the pair were forced to get comfortable with one another very quickly - and there were some interesting methods behind building that rapport. She said: "There was kind of instant trust. When you're doing the kind of scenes that we have to be doing, you know, you don't always get to pick your costar and you don't always feel comfortable."

But she added that director Lynne Ramsay ensured that there was a sense of comfort and trust between her two stars before they even started, with J-Law explaining: "She had us do, like, dance lessons before we started shooting, which was so humiliating and embarrassing for both of us. Then on our first day of shooting, we were naked, and attacking each other like tigers."

The Hunger Games actress is known for her wry sense of humour, so until the film is released to the public it's unclear what the scenes entail — but, it does seem that the pair faced the nudity head on. Robert added: "You think you can't get more embarrassed and then they're like, 'Now, do it naked.'"

The reporter then asked about the director's decision to film nudity scenes on their first day of filming, to which Robert replied: "It was kind of a good idea actually, because if we didn't like each other, then it becomes increasingly more awkward [as production goes on]. Taking direction when you're naked as well, it's genuinely quite funny."

Jennifer added: "Well because eventually you get used to it, and you're just like talking, getting notes, having a snack... naked."

Die, My Love has already garnered a lot of attention from critics since it premiered earlier this week, receiving a 9 minute standing ovation and with many asserting that Lawrence and Pattinson are shoo-ins for Academy Awards in 2026.

