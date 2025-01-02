We're just two days into the new year and awards season is already creeping up on us. The 2025 Golden Globes is taking place this weekend, and the annual ceremony kick starts two full-on months of glitzy red carpets, weepy speeches and unforgettable performances at the BAFTAs, Grammys and Academy Awards - and what a way to ring in the new year.

This year, the Golden Globes nominations included nods to Wicked and Emilia Perez, with recent MC UK interviewee Zoe Saldana in the running for one of the Best Performance awards. And the Golden Globes winners could indicate who's likely to go home with an Academy Award in March. But - glamour and gongs aside - there's one thing that we are always desperate to know when it comes to the big shows: what are the A-listers getting in their goodie bags?

In the past, guests at the Emmy Awards have gone home with safari trips and luxury hotel stays, while the GRAMMYs goodie bags have been stuffed with robot dogs and lipo vouchers. Last year, the Golden Globes swag bag was reportedly worth a staggering $500,000 USD. But if you think that's outrageous, think again. This year, it's bursting with gifts so bougie that its value is approximately $1 million (around £805k).

So, what can the nominees expect to unpack when they get back to their mega mansions? Well, the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Angelina Jolie - just some of the stars in the running this year - will be able to claim a stay at the Ritz in Bali, or head to a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos. There's also wine tasting holidays, a luxury yacht charter and a two-night stay in Tasmania to enjoy a whisky experience. According to reports, there's also a 'non-surgical stemcell facelift worth $40,000'.

What's inside the 2025 Golden Globes goodie bag

A 'private flight and stay to see the Northern Lights in Finland' worth $48,000

A three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos worth $507,492

A luxury yacht charter throughout Indonesia’s Coral Triangle worth $60,000

A one-night stay at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills worth $1,500

A three-night stay at the Ritz in Bali worth $5,800

A wine tasting experience in France worth $272,000

Personalised, dance-focused workout and wellness experience

A non-surgical stemcell facelift worth $40,000

Treadmills

The Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum from La Prairie worth $935

A CurrentBody LED light therapy mask worth $469

A bespoke suit from Italy worth $11,400

Liquor, wine and cigars

But, as The Guardian points out, there's an interesting catch when it comes to these viral award show swag bags. The publication claims that the $1 million worth of goodies aren't readily available for every nominee. In fact, there's a specific (and secret) application process, with a limited number of experiences and gifts available on a first come first served basis.

The more you know!

When is the 2025 Golden Globes taking place? Sunday 5th January 2025 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Monday) / 12pm AEDT (Monday)

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes in the US, UK and Australia (Image: © Getty Images) US: You can watch the 2025 Golden Globes on CBS via cable TV or Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, or on Paramount Plus UK: There is no official way to watch the ceremony live in the UK, but if you're travelling from abroad you may be able to use a VPN to access your usual home streamer - check out the Nord VPN plans and deals here Australia: Watch live on Channel 10, with an replay airing at 7.30pm on Jan 6. It will also be available on-demand after the event on 10play for free, or you can watch it on Paramount Plus at 7pm (but this requires a paid subscription of $6.99 AUD a month)