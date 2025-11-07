Our Editors’ Favourite New Beauty Launches to Help You Reset This Season

Gentle, restorative and worth every drop

New Beauty products: Beauty desk drop October
There’s a certain change in rhythm at this time of year—a quiet pause between the carefree fun of summer and the sparkle of the holidays. Our skincare routines start to feel more deliberate, our self-care a little more intentional.

This month’s Beauty Desk Drop celebrates that shift with formulas that restore, refine and look ahead to the festivities without fully giving in to them. Think comforting, enveloping skin creams, full-bodied fragrances, and nourishing lip tints that lend subtle warmth to winter complexions. Each one has earned its place on our desks for good reason: real results, beautiful textures, and a touch of everyday luxury.

The best new beauty products

Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.