Our Editors’ Favourite New Beauty Launches to Help You Reset This Season

There’s a certain change in rhythm at this time of year—a quiet pause between the carefree fun of summer and the sparkle of the holidays. Our skincare routines start to feel more deliberate, our self-care a little more intentional.

This month’s Beauty Desk Drop celebrates that shift with formulas that restore, refine and look ahead to the festivities without fully giving in to them. Think comforting, enveloping skin creams, full-bodied fragrances, and nourishing lip tints that lend subtle warmth to winter complexions. Each one has earned its place on our desks for good reason: real results, beautiful textures, and a touch of everyday luxury.

The best new beauty products

Loewe Bittersweet Oud Eau De Parfum £365 at Selfridges "For years, I have tried and failed to find the perfect oud—I love strong perfumes, but there was just something about this category that felt overpowering. That was, until, I came across the newest addition to Loewe’s Crafted Collection, Bittersweet Oud. It features the accord heavily, but balances its weight with the addition of bitter orange, which provides a lightness ad sparkle that makes it sing on the skin. It’s definitely earned a prized place on my perfume shelf." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor Origins Dr. Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Overnight Recovery Cream £59 at origins.co.uk "As winter sets in and the air turns crisp, I always call upon a cocooning, velvety face cream to keep my skin nourished and protected from dryness. This overnight formula strengthens four key pillars of skin health—barrier repair, moisture, glow, and texture—powered by Reishi and Chaga Mushroom Ferments, Evening Primrose, and Ectoin. It feels indulgent to apply, and after just a week of use, the redness around my nose has eased and my skin feels calm, supple and comforted." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director Naturium Phyto-Glow Shimmer Lip Balm £14 at Space NK "It doesn't matter how many tinted lip balms drop onto my desk, they're all coming home with me. My most recent discovery is Naturium's new tinted shimmer balm. What I love about this is the finish, which is a high-gloss, pigmented heaven. Just one swipe gives you a healthy dose of nourishment, thanks to the shea butter and squalane in the formula, with a pop of colour and shine. I'll keep mine on me well into the party season." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor Saltair Salt Water Vanilla Body Oil £25 at Space NK UK "I’ve been waiting patiently for Saltair to drop in the UK, and I wasn’t disappointed. The brand, which was founded in 2022 by model Iskra Lawrence, has been championing body diversity since its inception, and their ethos that ‘body care is skincare’ felt really fresh. The formulas do indeed live up to the hype—especially the Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil, which is practically weightless but incredibly hydrating. I also can’t get over the scent, it’s addicting." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor Guerlain Ombres G Stellar Glow Eyeshadow Quad £70 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "Aside from the fact that Guerlain’s eyeshadows are everything you could want from a palette—richly pigmented, creaseproof, effortlessly blendable yet impressively long-wearing—and that they come housed in a beautiful, origami-inspired gold compact, what I love most about this limited-edition quad is its balance of cool and warm, everyday tones. Unlike so many festive launches, this colour story feels elegant, understated, and supremely wearable—long after the holiday shimmer has faded." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director Lancaster Golden Lift Overnight Age-defying Cream £93 at Lookfantastic "Everyone's familiar with Lancaster's incredible sun care, but, in my opinion, not enough people know about its brilliant skincare. If that's you, then let this night cream be your gateway product. The brand's aim is to protect you from the sun with its SPFs, but it also wants to 'give back what the sun takes away' with products like this. Alongside the collagen-stimulating retinol and retinal, this lightweight, but powerful, moisturiser also minimises the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor Dior J’Adior Solid Perfume £69 at Selfridges "Perfumes struggle to stick to me. By that I mean no matter how much I spritz, I won’t be able to smell my cherished (and expensive) perfumes come noon. That’s why I’ve started dabbling in solid perfumes, which tend to hang around longer on the skin, albeit in a more subtle manner; I’ve found that ‘sandwiching’ the two really increases longevity. So I was delighted to discover Dior’s new J’Adore Solid Perfume, this month. The beloved scent comes in a lipstick applicator form and you can apply the clear balm liberally without it being overpowering. Oh, and this is part of the house’s Christmas collection so it’s delightfully sparkly. I’d love to have one for each of my bags." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

rhute Density & Repair Scalp Serum £55 at rhutehair.com "Over the past few months, I’d started to notice more fallout whenever I brushed or washed my hair. So when dermatologist Dr. Aamna Adel launched a scalp serum, I knew I had to try it. The formula features an impressive lineup of actives: stem cell extracts to extend the hair growth cycle, bioactive peptides to reduce shedding, caffeine to energise the follicles, and niacinamide to strengthen the scalp’s skin barrier. After just a month, my shedding has significantly reduced—and I’ve come to actually look forward to the nightly ritual of massaging it in." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director