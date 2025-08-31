Beauty Desk Drop: An Edit of August’s Finest Beauty Launches, Curated by Our Editors

Tried, tested, and undeniably brilliant

Beauty Desk Drop August
(Image credit: Future)
Lottie Winter's avatar
By
published
in Features

As August comes to a close, the beauty arrivals landing on our desks at Marie Claire HQ nod to the season’s shift—hydrating formulas designed to cocoon and fortify the skin barrier, alongside balmy makeup launches that preserve summer’s glow well into autumn. And then, there’s fragrance—an exciting new perfume from one of the industry’s most celebrated perfumers, a creation that feels destined to become a defining scent of our era.

With that, here are the beauty team’s favourite product launches for this month's Beauty Desk Drop.

Beauty Desk Drop August 2025

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.