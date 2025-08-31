Beauty Desk Drop: An Edit of August’s Finest Beauty Launches, Curated by Our Editors
Tried, tested, and undeniably brilliant
As August comes to a close, the beauty arrivals landing on our desks at Marie Claire HQ nod to the season’s shift—hydrating formulas designed to cocoon and fortify the skin barrier, alongside balmy makeup launches that preserve summer’s glow well into autumn. And then, there’s fragrance—an exciting new perfume from one of the industry’s most celebrated perfumers, a creation that feels destined to become a defining scent of our era.
With that, here are the beauty team’s favourite product launches for this month's Beauty Desk Drop.
Beauty Desk Drop August 2025
"Master perfumer Dominique Ropion has long been a hero of mine. After all, he’s the genius behind some of the most iconic fragrances of our time (Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady, Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, and Mugler’s Alien, to name just a few). His latest creation, Miu Miu Miutine, is a bold new statement: a subversive fusion of chypre and gourmand. Sparkling citrus and wild strawberry open the composition before giving way to a floral heart, anchored by an earthy base of oakmoss and patchouli. Then comes the twist—a decadent brown sugar accord laced with crisp bourbon vanilla extract. Mischievous, mouthwatering, and gloriously addictive, it feels destined to define the neo-gourmand era of perfumery." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsules are iconic. As someone prone to dehydration, the hyaluronic acid ones have always been my favourite, but they've been discontinued. Am I mad about it? Not in the slightest, because they've been reformulated to include firming and plumping peptides. Now, as someone prone to dehydration, who is also approaching 40, I am happier than ever." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I’ve admired makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic ever since he rose to fame in 2009, when Kim Kardashian shared an image of his now-iconic contour and highlight technique that instantly went viral. His namesake brand is as remarkable as his artistry, offering a range of high-performance products that deliver exactly what they promise. Case in point: the new weightless, easy-to-use cream eyeshadows, launched in a versatile edit of everyday, wearable neutrals. I sweep the shade Sandstone across my lids and blend it effortlessly with my fingertip, then use the doe-foot applicator of Espresso to define my lash line. The results are smudge-proof, long-lasting and polished—requiring minimal effort for maximum payoff." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"I've recently changed my hair habits. I used to apply lashings of oil to my parched ends; however, I switched to a hair cream for a story I was writing and haven't looked back. For me, a hair cream offers nourishment, as well as definition. This 5-in-1 from Gisou is genius—not only does it hydrate, add shine, tame flyaways, and add hold, but it also smells completely beautiful. I work into towel-dried hair, then style." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"Laura Mercier's original setting powder is a total beauty icon—it's finely milled, silky smooth and able to blur and set makeup without caking or creasing. The only downfall, in my opinion, is that it's a loose powder so application can prove slightly messy if not done carefully. So, when I found out that the brand was launching a powder setting spray, I was instantly intrigued to try it—and it didn't disappoint. It delivers the same setting and perfecting properties of the original powder, but with all the easy application of a spray. Plus, it's proven to hydrate while controlling shine for 24 hours thanks to its 98.5% skincare-based formula. It's my new go-to." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"It's hard for me to be impressed by a new lipgloss—I use one pretty much on the hour, every hour, so I've cultivated my favourites throughout the course of my career. But this new offering from Tom Ford is just *chef's kiss*. While this is on the pricer side at £49, it's worth it for the silky smooth formula, enriched with avocado, olive and jojoba oils, and intense lacquered finish. It's light, airy, never sticky and god, it looks expensive. For everyday, I'm especially loving West Coast, a neutral, soft brown nude shade." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"I'm a blush girl through and through, but my pet peeve? When cream products don't blend effortlessly. This is now a thing of the past thanks to Summer Fridays' latest release, their Blush Butter Balm, which diffuses on the cheeks like a dream, leaving no harsh lines or blotches of colour—it really just melts in beautifully. The brighter shades are perfect to see out the end of summer, but I know I'll be wearing these deep into the autumn/winter season; especially those deep, rich, burgundy hues." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.