Natural Beauty Has Had A Rebrand And It’s About To Transform Your Routine

Once upon a time, natural beauty was ultimately defined by what it left out. Parabens, silicones, sulphates—entire routines were built around avoidance, rather than performance.

For those seeking a particular lifestyle like veganism, side-stepping certain ingredients made sense and was a testament to an industry trying to be as inclusive as possible.

But for a long time, the ‘clean beauty’ and ‘free-from’ movements were—at their worst—defined more by fearmongering about ‘stuff that might harm you’, than a focus on what really works. The question remained: could ‘cleaner’ or more eco-conscious beauty provide better results for your skin?

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Now, natural beauty is undergoing a revolution...

The evolution of demand

“The ‘clean beauty’ label is evolving, and honestly, it's about time,” says Head of NPD and Product Innovation at Cosmelytic , Tiana Janjanin. “For years, we've watched brands compete over long 'free-from' lists. But consumers are getting smarter. Today's natural beauty buyer isn't motivated by ideology alone; they're informed, ingredient-literate, and increasingly unwilling to compromise. They’re moving away from asking “what’s not in my product” to a much better question: What is in my product, and does it actually work?”

There’s another tension at play here. Initially, natural beauty products were perceived by many as inherently eco-conscious, but that claim doesn’t necessarily stand up to scrutiny.

After all, natural doesn't automatically mean safe (anyone stung by stinging nettles can attest to that), and it certainly doesn't always mean sustainable. (Needing millions of flower petals for a serum, for example, is hardly eco-friendly).

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But, if natural alone isn’t enough to guarantee an ethical and efficacious beauty routine, what is? According to green formulators, nature-inspired biotech could be the answer.

The importance of biotech

“At its simplest, biotech is about using science to recreate or improve what exists in nature, explains the founder of luxury biotech skincare brand Reome, Joanna Ellner. “Instead of extracting ingredients directly from plants, which can be inconsistent and resource-heavy, biotech allows us to produce them in a much more controlled way—often making them purer, more stable, and more effective. It’s not anti-nature or even moving away from it. It’s about working with nature in a smarter, more precise way. And, what’s really exciting is that with biotech, sustainability and performance go hand in hand.”

The industry agrees. Research by beauty consultancy agency WeCurate predicts that the biotech skincare market will grow from $5.7B to $8.5B by 2032.

So, what are the natural biotech innovations to keep an eye on?

Firstly, there’s the ‘greener’ alternatives to much-loved actives: “Advances in green chemistry have unlocked natural-derived forms of many well-established skin actives—including panthenol, retinol, niacinamide—making it increasingly possible to deliver both high performance and renewable credentials,” reveals Dr Barbara Olioso, founder of the Green Chemist and GreenChemFinder . Look for hints that your products use them by references to biotech or lab-derived when brands talk about their ingredients.

One particularly exciting innovation is coming soon via one of the industry’s favourite hydrating ingredients. Deep Blue Biotech is a UK-based company well on its way to creating the first ocean-derived hyaluronic acid, made by specially engineered ocean microbes that capture and convert CO₂. This process requires no farmland, no sugar feedstocks, and generates minimal waste, paving the way for an extremely exciting natural innovation that still produces the hydration hero we love.

Keep an eye on peptides as well—especially if you want a gentler alternative to retinoids for smoothing fine lines that’s also kinder to the planet.

A standout innovation here is Activated Silk™, a bio-engineered protein technology developed by Evolved By Nature, highlights Janjanin. This bioactive repurposes leftover silk from the textile industry, but it doesn’t just reduce waste and reliance on fossil fuels. Unlike traditional silicones or petroleum-based ingredients, these silk-based peptides work with the skin, making them even more effective at boosting hydration and strengthening your natural barrier.

Upcycling—a classic natural beauty solution—is entering a new era, too. “Early upcycling, like repurposing coffee grounds, fruit seeds and pomace, was a meaningful first step. But it was largely opportunistic; brands used whatever waste streams were available, so finding the best ingredient for an actual skin concern came second,” reveals Janjanin.

Now, precision fermentation and enzymatic upcycling are flipping that logic – turning ‘nature-derived’ from a compromise to a genuine technological advantage. Instead of only using by-products they already have, chemists can decide what exact molecule they need and then use these techniques to produce a better version than conventional extraction.

The beauty industry needs to be willing to question its own assumptions about what ‘natural’ means if it's going to exist in any meaningful form long-term. Lorraine Dallmeier

“We’re now seeing things like hyper-fermentation, which allows us to really refine and sharpen an ingredient at a molecular level,” adds Ellner. “Through this process, you’re not only enhancing the potency of the ingredient, but also improving its stability and skin compatibility.”

That’s exactly the sort of technology that Reome’s hyper-fermented aloe uses in its skin-nourishing Biogenic Melting Cream.

And for anyone worried about losing touch with the natural world: “It isn't a betrayal of natural principles; it's an evolution of them,” argues the biologist and CEO of online organic cosmetic formulation school Formula Botanica , Lorraine Dallmeier. “We've been extracting from land-based systems at a scale that is frankly unsustainable, and biotech offers a way to decouple ingredient production from land use. The beauty industry needs to be willing to question its own assumptions about what ‘natural’ means if it's going to exist in any meaningful form long-term.”

Equally, we can’t overlook that innovations in biotechnology are making beauty safer in general. So, by embracing it, natural beauty can wear that perhaps previously misused moniker with pride.

“I think we will see a move away from natural as just a proxy for safety, and towards a more evidence-based approach,” reveals the registered toxicologist, Rani Ghosh. “One that considers how ingredients are produced, how consistent they are, and how they perform within a formulation. Biotech will play a role here, not as a replacement for nature, but to refine and standardise what we use. The future is likely to be a blend of biotechnology and traditional sourcing, guided by data rather than marketing language.”

Simply put, natural beauty isn’t just about what’s missing anymore. It’s about performance, safety and sustainability combined. “Natural beauty has evolved from being ideology-led to performance-led, and biotech is a big part of that shift,” concludes Ellner. It allows us to deliver on the promise of ‘natural’, but in a way that works for both the skin and the planet. And that’s good news for everyone.

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