Can Personalised Skin Tests Really Give You Better Skin? Inside The Epigenetic Beauty Boom

We all know that in recent years, beauty has become far more personalised, based on individual longevity goals and biological makeup. We now want to know the most we can about what's happening with our skin and how it works in order to biohack our way to less environmental damage, healthier skin barriers and ultimately, younger-looking faces.

Because of this, beauty that starts at a cellular level is beginning to hit the mainstream with the rise of epigenetic skincare, based on genetic testing that reveals how each individual produces collagen and elastin, as well as how they handle environmental stressors that cause inflammation and skin damage.

But what exactly is epigenetic skincare specifically, and why is it becoming the latest longevity buzzword in beauty? Here's what you need to know.

What actually is epigenetic skincare?

Epigenetic skincare is an emerging approach to understanding how gene activity influences skin behaviour. In line with longevity trends and biohacking culture, it aims to offer a more personalised picture of skin biology—including markers associated with ageing and gene activity.

It's described by Epigenetics brand Skintelli as "the study of biological mechanisms that can activate or inactivate your genes, which affects how cells read them and in turn produce functional products such as proteins." This often involves measuring something called DNA methylation, which is "a well-characterised epigenetic mechanism of genes strongly correlated to skin quality factors and ultimately cosmetic properties."

Put more simply, says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Sidra Khan, "it looks at how our genes are switched on or off in response to environmental factors such as UV exposure, pollution, smoking and even sleep. These changes don’t alter the DNA itself, but they can influence how our skin behaves, including processes linked to ageing, pigmentation and inflammation."

Epigenetic testing is different from genetic testing, which, she says, instead "looks at the DNA we are born with—AKA, the fixed instructions that help determine things like how much collagen we produce, how well we handle oxidative stress, or how prone we may be to inflammation. This genetic code does not change over time." Think of it like the hardware (genetics), which largely remains fixed, and the software (epigenetics), which can change, to determine how the hardware runs.

Brands such as Skintelli and epiSkin by EpiMedTech Global use skin sample tests (you collect a sample of skin cells on tape and return it to the lab) to run PCR and sequencing methods, along with methylation testing in order to o estimate markers linked to biological skin age, sensitivity tendencies and oxidative stress. The brands then use the information gathered to provide personalised skincare recommendations and lifestyle advice.

While the science behind epigenetics is well established, dermatologists note that consumer testing is still in its early stages, and results should be viewed as indicative rather than diagnostic.

How could epigenetics be used to enhance skin?

The idea behind kits such as those from Skintelli are that the consumer can invest in this service, be sent an at-home test, collect a small sample of skin cells using adhesive tape (and send the kit back) then have experts analyse their results. They aim to assess how your skin performs when assessed across eight key skin quality indicators: ageing, firmness and elasticity, moisture retention, sun protection, skin rejuvenation, sensitivity response, anti-oxidation and pigmentation.

These results—if interpreted correctly and properly explained—may help inform decisions around environmental exposure, skincare routines and aesthetic treatments, all of which can support long-term skin health and, in some cases, help improve the appearance of previous damage. "In theory, measuring these changes could support a more personalised approach to skincare, identifying early signs of damage before they are visible," says Khan.

Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetic Doctor at Taktouk Clinic, says that tests like this can be useful and will have their place, particularly if used for medical advancement. "From my point of view, prevention is always better than cure," she notes, arguing that if used for medical purposes rather than beauty standards, they could work in a similar way to whole body MRI scans that can pick up the risk of stroke (although current cosmetic tests are not designed to diagnose disease). "Sometimes you need a bit of a warning in medicine before you really make a change in your life," she explains. "There’s definitely a place for this if it could potentially predict risk of skin cancers and therefore encourage us to wear our SPF more/stay out of the sun."

"From a scientific standpoint, understanding how environmental stress affects gene expression is a genuine advance in dermatology," agrees Khan. "Earlier identification of risk markers and better prevention strategies are worthwhile goals."

There's certainly a market for it too, given our fascination with personalisation and dedication to biohacking our way to better skin. "We are living in an era of precision medicine. Consumers are increasingly comfortable with wearable health tech, DNA ancestry tests and biometric tracking. Skin is highly visible and emotionally significant, so the idea of tailoring treatments to one’s own biology feels empowering and scientific," says Khan.

Are there any drawbacks to using epigenetics for beauty?

As mentioned, many experts believe these epigenetic developments could potentially be huge for medical prevention. But given that they are also used for more cosmetic or aesthetic purposes (i.e., we want to know how our skin is performing to make changes and improve its appearance), there may be concerns about what this could lead to.

For one, says Dr Hall, if used in the wrong way, "you may be verging on creating quite a potentially unhealthy relationship with the way you look if someone is being told, 'you’re going to be wrinkly soon.'" While the longevity trend can work wonders for slowing down skin ageing and promoting a healthier appearance, could it become an unhealthy obsession? Ageing is part of life, and there are only so many ways we can work to slow it down before it becomes emotionally unsustainable.

There are also questions on how developed these consumer epigenetic services are; guidance and expertise following the test results are essential, as is a comprehensive explanation of what they actually mean. Dr Hall says that she'd love to try it herself, "but the question is then, what do I do with that information?"

This is an area of modern skin management that is still very much in its infancy in mainstream skincare too. "While the underlying science of epigenetics is strong, its application in consumer skincare is still developing, and we currently lack long-term data showing clear clinical benefit over established, evidence-based approaches," says Khan.

To conclude, Khan says it really depends on how companies and consumers use epigenetic testing. "The key distinction is whether these technologies are used to support informed, evidence-based care, or to fuel a culture of perpetual correction and self-surveillance."

"We must guard against over-medicalising normal ageing, creating anxiety around subclinical biomarkers which may not translate to visible changes, reinforcing unrealistic standards of optimisation and of course, data privacy risks associated with storing biological or cellular information. Ultimately, skin longevity should centre on health span, resilience and function, not the pursuit of biological perfection."