The Best Sustainable Beauty Brands To Shop For Earth Day

Saving the planet never made us look so good…
In the words of Kermit the Frog, ‘it’s not easy being green’. But we have to start somewhere and it might as well be with an eco-friendly face cream on Earth Day.
Thankfully, like sustainable fashion, that’s a lot easier to do today than ever before.
Green beauty has finally hit critical mass. Proof that planet-friendly credentials and quality products needn’t be mutually exclusive. It is also appealing to a powerful new consumer who believes in ethical living but is still a sucker for luxury products.
‘Buyers are savvier than ever before,’ says Victoria Buchanon, a trend analyst at The Future Laboratory. ‘Millenials, in particular, see nature and tech as living together. They read ingredients or notice if packaging is not recyclable and they will call brands out on it.’
Even premium beauty buyers are purring with delight at the latest eco-friendly offerings from brands like REN Clean Skincare. It already seems to have done the impossible by housing the dreamy smelling Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash in a completely recycled bottle, containing 20% reclaimed ocean plastic.
So it should come as no surprise that UK sales of certified organic and natural beauty products rose by 23% in 2019. According to the Soil Association’s 2020 Organic Market Report for Beauty & Wellbeing, 79% of people are more likely to buy a product if it says ‘organic’. 64% of consumers said they were looking for products with recyclable packaging.
All of which makes beauty’s role in Earth Day 2020 even more relevant.
But the biggest turnaround comes from big name, high street brands. For instance, you’ll now find the Soil Association’s prestigious logo on L’Oreal’s Garnier Organic Skincare in recognition of its green credentials.
Something that was unthinkable at one time.
Your Next Vital Switch: Sustainable Perfumes
Arguably the next big beauty frontier is sustainable perfume. But in real terms, what does this actually mean?
‘Sustainability in perfume can mean many things. Eco-friendly packaging, clean ingredients, provenance and that ingredients are sourced in a way that doesn’t harm the environment,’ says Amy Christiansen Si-Ahmed, founder of Sana Jardin perfumes.
‘We decided to take that conversation further and economically empower our indigenous harvesters using ‘flower recycling’ and a circular economy.’
Consequently, she set up a cooperative in Morocco to support low-income women through commerce. They pick the orange blossoms for the perfumes and then use the by-products such as the flower wax to create candles that they can sell at local markets.
The use of synthetic (man-made) scents remains a grey area. But Michelle Feeney, founder of vegan Brit brand Floral Street, believes they serve a purpose.
‘In many instances synthetic ingredients, either nature identical or entirely synthesized, are more eco-friendly than their natural counterparts,’ she says. ‘This is because natural ingredients are often volatile and their crops can be endangered or overharvested. Synthetics should still be fully traceable and work in harmony with natural ingredients to shape fragrances.’
Why You Should Care About Recycling Your Beauty Products
Earth Day is a great time to ramp up your commitment to recycling.
Zero Waste Week have reported that over 120 billion units of packaging are produced every year by the cosmetics industry. Much of this is not recyclable.
Of the product packaging we can recycle, four in 10 of us don’t. This means aerosol cans and the cardboard boxes your face cream come in end up in landfill.
So apart from scanning the ingredients list for sustainable ingredients, what other small changes can we make?
‘Invest in a bathroom recycling bin for starters. And choose both glass and aluminium over plastic packaging,’ says Rachelle Strauss, founder of Zero Waste Week. ‘Both can be recycled over and over again without loss of quality.’
They also stand a better chance of actually being recycled.
Latest Stories
’75 per cent of aluminium ever made is still in circulation, thanks to it being the most cost effective material to recycle. 60 per cent of our glass bottles and jars are also currently recycled,’ adds Strauss.
You might find our guide for how to recycle beauty products also helpful.
Whether you’re new to sustainable beauty brands or unsure where to start, these are some of our favourite products for Earth Day…
REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream, £49, Cult Beauty
Whether you’re dealing with the fallout from acne scars, hormones or sun damage, this clean vegan brightening cream helps to reduce dark spots and even skin tone. Also worth a mention is the completely recyclable packaging, which sets the bar high for other skincare brands: a jar made from recyclable glass, a cap made from post-consumer recycled plastic, even the shive is made up of recyclable plastic. We expect nothing less from this pioneering brand that has pledged to go 100% waste free by 2021.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Serum, £107, John Lewis
Too many pesticides and too few diverse crops is causing colonies of bees to die off at an alarming rate. Our entire ecosystem depends on their saving. One beauty brand, which relies on honey for its skincare, is going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that happens. Guerlain has discovered that the Royal Jelly produced exclusively by black bees on an island in Brittany stimulates the Tieg-1 gene, which skin needs to repair collagen and boost elasticity. Sustainable amounts are sourced for this serum. But more importantly, Guerlain has sponsored a full-time beekeeper to look after the 140 hives and raises awareness by lobbying government and visiting schools. All of which has us positively buzzing.
Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibre Shampoo, £8.99, Boots
When a product’s ingredient list begins with pure aloe vera juice and coconut water, you know you’re on to a good thing. Maui Moisture has replaced the chemically-treated water, which makes up approximately 65 per cent of most shampoo ranges, with these kind to hair (and kind to planet) alternatives. Even the bottle resembles a good-for-you smoothie while inside you’ll find bamboo fibres to beef up spindly strands plus vegan botanicals, which are naturally rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to repair.
Floral Street Electric Rhubarb EDP, £60, John Lewis
If you could bottle sipping perfectly chilled Prosecco in an English country garden in summer – this would be it. Created in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society, beautiful white florals and soft powdery sandalwood are combined with the scent of English rhubarb and an unexpected blast of saltiness. Things get better still when you discover that 5% of sales goes back to the RHS and the fragrance packaging is a biodegradable pulp carton made from recycled coffee cups - a first for the world of fragrance. We’re re-purposing ours as a seed tray for herbs.
Klorane Anti-Pollution Detox Shampoo, £8, Lookfantastic
The Klorane Botanical Foundation develops programs to protect ecosystems around the world while also discovering natural ingredients for hair. Currently, it is using aquatic mint to purify water polluted by heavy metals from an old mining site in France and applying that knowledge to haircare. The success of planting aquatic mint on the banks of the river and using the root inside filtering columns, has made it the star ingredient inside this shampoo for city tresses. Not only is the formula biodegradable but it removes 97% of polluting particles from scalp and strands.
The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate Sheet Mask, £5
The Body Shop has always been a force for good. Its goal for 2020 is to protect a whopping 10,000 hectacres of forest and regenerate 75 million square metres of habitat. In between all that it has also managed to make cellulose and plastic polymer sheet masks redundant. Plump, juicy skin in just 15 minutes, we hear you ask? Hell yeah, then afterwards you just place the mask in your compost bin where it degrades within a month.
Sana Jardin Jaipur Chant, £180, Liberty London
Sana Jardin prides itself on being ‘beyond sustainable’, with zero waste and life-changing social initiatives that focus on commerce not charity.
Jaipur Chant is a floral lover's dream with its blend of tuberose, Moroccan jasmine and narcissi, softened by a musk dry down. Sniffing it transports you to India with the warmth of the sun on your face, a tuberose garland around your neck and your toes curling in the dusty earth.
Garnier Organic Lavandin Glow Facial Oil, £11.99, Feelunique
One of eight skincare products featuring sustainably sourced ingredients. This one centres on organic lavandin essential oil, which is extracted from the flower using a 9th century steam distillation process, and effectively purifies pores for a clear, dewy canvas.
Caudalie Anti-Wrinkle Face Suncare SPF50, £19, Cult Beauty
Caudalie made many of us aware that each year 14,000 tonnes of sunscreen pollute the oceans and end up in coral reefs worldwide. The main culprits are oxybenzone and octinoxate, found in around 3,500 sunscreen formulas, as they cause fatal coral bleaching. Consequently, Caudalie created high factor sunscreens that avoid these ingredients, are biodegradable and non-toxic to the marine eco system. Also nice: organic grapeseed oil ramps up hydration while antioxidant-rich polyphenols from grape seeds add another layer of wrinkle-fighting protection.
Love Beauty and Planet Blooming Colour Shampoo, £5.60, Feelunique
The brand name pretty much says it all. Cruelty-free testing is key to its philosophy; others include CO2 emission reduction and use of sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients such as organic coconut oil. Oh and did we mention the way this leaves a heavenly scent trail of rose petals on your newly nourished hair? Proof that you don't have to break the bank to save the planet.
Origins Green The Planet Glass Water Bottle, Gift With Purchase
Hit the Origins website today and you will receive a complimentary re-usable Origins glass bottle when you spend £65 or more. The benefits don’t end there. As well as releasing a slew of glow-boosting botanicals on the skin, for each bottle gifted, Origins will also plant a tree in partnership with America Forests’ Global ReLeaf to aid reforestation in critical areas. All of which keeps our air and water clean and offsets the effects of greenhouse gases. Win-win.
Seed To Skin The Midnight Miracle Face Oil, £145, Liberty London
This brand is founded on ‘green molecular science’ using ingredients grown on the 270-acre estate of the Borgo Santo Pietro Hotel in Tuscany. What this means is applying molecular science to natural ingredients, so every product works on multiple layers of the skin. The entire production process is kept in house, ensuring total traceability when it comes to raw materials, extraction methods and formulation. We rate this face oil as it combines rose extracts with hyaluronic acid and vitamins A to deeply hydrate and improve cell turnover, leading to brighter, fresher skin.
Ethique Mintasy Shampoo Bar, £12
The equivalent of three bottles of liquid shampoo in one solid bar, it pairs coconut oil and cocoa butter with peppermint to cleanse your scalp and smooth hair strands.
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, £39, Selfridges
Not only does this tick an eco box for being packaged in an aluminium tube but it also makes dull skin sing with vitamin-rich pumpkin, apricot seed powder, oat kernel protein and vitamin E.
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream Refill, £15.50
It’s the same nourishing rice milk base and soothing scent of cherry blossom. But in a refill that’s healthier for the planet (and your budget) as it saves 70 per cent in CO2 emissions and uses 45 per cent less water. Simply slot inside the original pot.
The Soap Co. Sandalwood & Bergamot Soak, £22
Not only is this bath soak with jojoba seed oil, mineral-rich Epsom salts and soothing essential oils 100% natural. It’s also made in small batches by people who are blind, disabled or disadvantaged. And the goodness doesn’t stop there. This mineral soak has been crafted with Fairtrade dried tea leaves from NEMI Teas, which provides employment for refugees in the UK.
La Mer Moisturising Soft Cream, £125, Harvey Nichols
The hero ingredient in this daily moisturiser is sea kelp, which is sustainably harvested by hand only twice a year before undertaking a three-month bio-fermentation process. To give back to its precious resource, the brand launched the Blue Heart Oceans Fund, which supports conservation projects around the world. In the past this has included the restoration of mangrove trees and rebuilding coral reefs.
bareMinerals Pureness Gel Cleanser, £20, Lookfantastic
All bareMinerals products are free from coal tar, formaldehyde, mineral oil, palm oil, parabens, phthalates, triclocarban and triclosan. This cleanser is no different but what it also brings to the table is a vegan formula of just 15 clean ingredients — that’s 40% fewer ingredients than top-selling cleansers – making it gentle enough to even use around the eye area.
Tata Harper Concentrated Brightening Serum 2.0, £109, Cult Beauty
Gwyneth Paltrow fangirls over Tata Harper’s products, which she makes on a 1,200-acre farm in Vermont, USA. A beauty spin on farm-to-table, this farm-to-face brand is responsible for the entire formulation process. Something that is no small feat when you consider this serum alone has 69 high-performing botanical ingredients to wage war on pigmentation. ‘Traditional skincare often uses synthetic versions of natural ingredients and a lot of preservatives, so they may already be two years old when you open the box,’ says Harper. ‘We grow many of our own herbs, fruits and vegetables, then cold-press and blend them with a carrier oil to capture all the nutrients and freshness.’ Harper also insists on only using soy-based ink on the cardboard presentation boxes as it has a low petrochemical content and is easier to remove during the recycling process.
Davines A Single Shampoo, £19, Luxuriouslook
Winner of this year’s Marie Claire Hair Award for Most Sustainable Formula, this shampoo is 100% Carbon Neutral, has a 98.2% biodegradable formula and contains a special surfactant (Quercetano olive oil) chosen to help preserve biodiversity. It also leaves hair irresistibly soft. Excellent stuff.
Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar, £82, Space NK
Sun-kissed, earthy and with a crisp twist courtesy of pear nectar, this is one hell of an uplifting sustainable scent. Even the packaging is considered: the oak lids are made of wood from certified sustainably-managed forests and the compostable cellophane packaging derived from corn. Another fact that’s sure to put a smile on your face: this Earth Day, Clean Reserve is sponsoring the Protect Our Species campaign by the Earth Day Network to help protect endangered bees.
Aveda Rosemary & Mint Bar, £14, Lookfantastic
Good-for-skin soap that also exfoliates thanks to rosemary and peppermint leaf powders and is sold in plastic-free packaging for less waste? What’s not to love? Very little as it’s also free of chemicals like SLS (sodium laurel sulphate) that make traditional shower gels lather up. Even fussy skin will be appeased.
theorganicpharmacy
With hyaluronic acid, toning witch hazel and vitamins that work with your skin to strengthen it, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was just a high-tech face cream. That’s how clever this 100% natural sheer foundation actually is. Crushed minerals bounce light off the skin and even its natural pigments adapt to any skin tone for a seriously fresh-faced glow. ‘Before you would put plant colour into a product and it would disappear after a few hours,’ says founder Margo Marrone. ‘Now we’ve sourced plants with a punchy hue that are stable even in sunlight.’