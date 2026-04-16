Hyaluronic Acid Fatigue? These 3 Modern Alternatives May Be Better for Hydration and Barrier Support

Do you have hyaluronic acid fatigue? Symptoms may include a loss of excitement for the much-beloved ingredient and a renewed desire for something more.

Look, we all love a simple hyaluronic serum and have long been told the ingredient is the key to beating dehydration. But given just how savvy and knowledgeable beauty consumers are these days, it's no surprise that we desire more from our skincare: not only do we want something that hydrates, but it also needs to offer additional benefits to really make its way into our regular roster.

Hyaluronic works hard, but does it work hard enough? That's the question we've started to ask, particularly given the new-ingredient-kids-on-the-block that not only hydrate as hyaluronic acid does, but with more pizazz. This may include soothing and calming properties for inflamed skin, or deeper penetration for better barrier protection.

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Intrigued? The following three ingredients are 2026's answer to hyaluronic acid (but better).

1. Beta-glucan

Beta-Glucan had a bit of a moment back in 2023 when The Ordinary launched its bestselling Natural Moisturizing Factors with the added ingredient. Since then, it sort of, well, faded into the background a little – that is, until 2026 when it's officially making its proud comeback.

The ingredient is something called a polysaccharide, and is derived from things like mushrooms, oats and yeasts. It's best known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a great addition to the roster for those with damaged or struggling skin barriers. It's ultra-calming, and works brilliantly on skin that's sensitive or prone to eczema, dermatitis or rosacea.

Like hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan is a humectant, meaning it attracts moisture and water. The ingredient is known for locking in hydration, therefore, making it a no-brainer for anyone who has been battling a compromised skin barrier. The reason beta-glucan may be worth trying over hyaluronic acid is that it's a bit more of an all-rounder: of course, the latter is amazing for hydration, but the former also offers enhanced soothing, calming, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it well-tolerated by nearly all and potentially even more effective.

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You'll most commonly find beta-glucan in serums or moisturisers; in other words, it features in the ingredients list of products designed to penetrate skin deeply and hydrate.

2. Osmolytes

Until recently, osmolytes – despite being widely used in modern skincare – flew largely under the radar in beauty conversations. But chances are, some of your favourite products may feature them in some capacity, with your skin benefiting in myriad ways.

Osmolytes are very small, naturally occurring molecules. Some of the most common include taurine, betaine and ectoin: the latter of which is perhaps best known within the skincare world. There are plenty of benefits to be enjoyed from this group of molecules: namely, protection from environmental aggressors like UV radiation and heat, as well as hydration in abundance. Studies have even suggested that certain osmolytes can aid in anti-ageing.

According to IFF, who labels osmolytes as our 'natural moisture guardians,' these molecules work differently to typical humectants such as hyaluronic acid. While the latter works at the skin's surface to pull water in, osmolytes work more deeply at the skin cell level. Here, they balance water levels and strengthen the skin's barrier.

Perhaps the best-known topical product on the market that uses osmolytes (and promotes it) is The Inkey List's Ectoin Hydro-Barrier Serum. But as mentioned, many of your favourites may already feature the ingredient; Paula's Choice beloved Omega+ Complex Moisturiser is an example.

3. Snow mushroom

As beauty fans will be aware, mushrooms have had a Hollywood makeover in skincare (and wellness!) in recent years. But there's one in particular that stands out as a competitor to hyaluronic acid: tremella fuciformis, otherwise known as snow mushroom.

Often used in traditional Chinese medicine, snow mushroom has similar benefits to beta-glucan in that it heals, soothes and calms. It also has antioxidant properties and can protect the skin barrier, and it's a humectant, making it similar to hyaluronic acid. There have even been dermatological opinions that point to snow mushroom being a superior hydrator, due to its smaller molecule size and ability to penetrate more deeply into the skin.

Snow mushroom can be used by most skin types, including those with sensitive skin. It's mostly found in serums, but also cleansers and toners: just take Youth To The People and Thayers' offerings as examples.