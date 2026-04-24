The Rise of K-Aesthetics: Korea’s Regenerative Approach to Injectables Arrives in the UK

From 'skinfluencers' to dermatologists to brand founders, everyone’s turning to Korea for the latest in beauty. But recently, it’s not just about stocking up on skincare; it’s also about the array of treatments that promise to leave them with that coveted glass-skin look, and a healthier-looking, well-rested complexion. A quick scroll on TikTok is all it took me to start looking up flights to get in on the aesthetic innovations. But after getting a glimpse at the eye-wateringly expensive flights, I started digging a little deeper into which treatments and devices are most popular over there, and I discovered I don’t actually need to go anywhere.

“In reality, almost all leading technologies available in South Korea are also accessible in the UK,” confirms Dr Mihaela Guylas, founder of SKNCode London Clinic . Some of the tech is Korean-made, but what really makes a treatment ‘Korean’ is the approach, which Guylas points out is, “heavily focused on treatment stacking, prioritising skin quality, and taking a regenerative rather than reactive approach.”

From injectable skin boosters and exosome facials to laser stacking and radiofrequency, here are some of the most sought-after Korean beauty treatments you can get right here in Blighty.

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I’m no stranger to a needle, but historically my injectable appointments have centred on volume, structure and—at times—freezing my rather expressive face. The Korean approach is markedly different, rooted in a skin-first philosophy. Here, injectables are less about altering features and more about improving skin quality.

Enter Rejuran. Developed in Korea, it’s a biostimulator made from highly purified polynucleotides—DNA fragments derived from salmon. “It works by strengthening the skin barrier, stimulating collagen and improving hydration and overall skin quality,” explains Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, founder of The Aesthetics Doctor Clinic. As he injected it into my under-eyes, he added: “Rejuran isn’t a filler, so you’re never going to look like you’ve had ‘work done’—but you will look fresher, healthier.”

While it can be used across the face, neck and even the scalp, it’s particularly transformative in the notoriously difficult eye area. Within a few weeks, my under-eyes looked smoother, less creased and noticeably less tired—results that, as El Muntasar notes, continue to improve with a course of three sessions spaced a month apart.

During the same appointment, I also tried 'skin Botox', which is a very different proposition to the traditional approach. “It’s a hyper-diluted form of Botox,” explains El Muntasar. “It’s mixed with saline—or sometimes a lightweight skin booster—and injected very superficially across the skin, rather than into specific muscles.” Instead of freezing movement, it works within the skin itself to reduce oiliness, refine texture and create that smooth, almost poreless finish synonymous with Korean skin.

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The result was genuinely impressive. My skin has never looked this refined—smoother, clearer, and with a soft-focus quality that makes makeup sit better than ever. Plus, people keep telling me I look well, without ever asking what I've had done—the true sign of a great treatment.

Exosomes 2.0

Exosomes are arguably the most talked-about innovation in aesthetic medicine right now—but in Korean clinics, they’ve long been standard practice. “Exosomes are tiny extracellular vesicles containing proteins, growth factors and messenger RNA,” explains aesthetic practitioner and Ace Skin Health Clinic founder, Corina Mihalache. “They act as cellular messengers, transferring signals between cells to coordinate repair and regeneration.”

Their applications are broad—targeting everything from fine lines and acne scarring to hyperpigmentation, rosacea, uneven texture, hair loss and post-procedure healing. And because our natural supply declines with age, integrating them into treatments—much as in Korea—feels less like a trend and more like a logical next step.

Exosomes can be derived from plant, marine or bovine sources. I regularly have Korean E50 marine-derived exosomes microneedled into my face and hairline by Mihalache. “Marine-derived exosomes are particularly effective for skin rejuvenation,” she explains, citing their stability, longevity and strong compatibility with human skin. Hydration and radiance can improve within days; for me, the most noticeable shift was in skin texture after around three months.

At the more advanced end sits Meta Cell Technology (MCT)—a treatment that works with your own biology rather than introducing exosomes from the outside. Using a small sample of your blood, the plasma is isolated, then processed within the device to concentrate growth factors and stimulate the release of your own exosomes before being reintroduced into the skin.

“These exosomes optimise how skin cells repair, regenerate and communicate,” explains Viviana Botoaca, founder of Geneviv Clinic. “It encourages the skin to behave more like it did in its youth.” She recommended treating one of my post-surgery scars—something I was initially sceptical about—but within a week, I noticed a visible reduction in redness. “Exosomes help regulate the inflammatory and vascular environment within a scar, allowing it to settle more efficiently over time,” she adds.

More broadly, the impact is cumulative. “Because MCT exosomes are derived from your own biology, the response feels more regulated,” says Botoaca. “You see improvements in tone, texture and resilience—but what’s really changing is how efficiently the skin is able to repair itself day to day.”

Korean Laser Treatments

Treatment stacking sits at the heart of Korean aesthetics. Rather than taking a single-treatment approach, practitioners layer multiple modalities within one session to target different depths and concerns simultaneously. “It allows patients to undergo one recovery period while achieving more comprehensive, natural-looking results,” explains Dr Guylas.

But within that philosophy lies an even more advanced technique: laser stacking—arguably where Korean clinics are most ahead of the curve.

“Think of it as a division of labour,” says oculoplastic surgeon and founder of MZ Skin Clinic, Maryam Zamani, who adopts the same approach in her London practice. I regularly visit her clinic for combination treatments using Moxi laser and BBL laser—both hugely popular in Korea. “Moxi is swept across the entire face to refine texture, stimulate collagen and soften fine lines, while BBL uses light energy to target deeper pigmentation, redness and sun damage,” she explains. For those suitable, a fractional CO2 laser can also be introduced for more intensive resurfacing—addressing tone, texture and laxity in a single session, rather than across multiple appointments and recovery periods.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. In Korea, lasers are increasingly being used beyond their original remit. The Soprano Lifting Technique—currently gaining traction—emerged from the discovery that the Soprano laser’s triple-wavelength technology (755nm, 810nm and 1064nm) could deliver a lifting effect, stimulating collagen and elastin across multiple layers with zero downtime. Dr Guylas, who trained in the technique at the Alma Academy in South Korea, is currently the only UK practitioner offering it—but that’s unlikely to last.

Ultrasound Pioneers

Often dubbed the “lunchtime facelift”, ultrasound treatments are a key reason Korean aesthetics feel so far ahead. Originally developed for mainstream medicine, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) was later adapted by South Korea for cosmetic use—introducing the first devices targeting the SMAS layer for anti-ageing in 2003. Today, it works at a structural level, stimulating collagen and elastin within this foundational layer—a fibrous network of muscle and connective tissue that sits beneath the skin and anchors the face, and the same layer a surgeon would lift during a facelift—without a single incision.

“In Korea, the focus is on subtle elevation—lifting the brow, refining the jawline, and supporting the lower face—rather than dramatic transformation,” explains advanced nurse practitioner and Teresa Tan, founder of Tan&Co clinic. “Ultherapy, one of the most established devices in both South Korea and the UK, aligns perfectly with that philosophy. It’s discreet, progressive, and designed to maintain youthful architecture.” Results begin to show at around two to three months, with continued improvement up to six, and typically require just one treatment every one to two years.

For those less focused on lift alone, the LDM Triple offers a more holistic approach. A true multitasker, it improves density, firmness and elasticity, softens fine lines, supports scar remodelling, and stimulates hyaluronic acid production to boost hydration. Crucially, it’s also anti-inflammatory—making it particularly effective for calming acne, rosacea, eczema and psoriasis.

“What makes it distinctly Korean in approach is that it delivers results without creating trauma, which means it can be easily layered with other treatments,” says cosmetic doctor Dr Rakhshani, founder of Dr Rasha Clinic. “There’s also no real upper limit on frequency—unlike most devices that require downtime, this can be done weekly, even twice weekly if needed. It’s also ideal pre-event, delivering an immediate glow with zero downtime.”

Radiofrequency

My deep dive into Korea’s most in-demand treatments revealed one clear constant: radiofrequency (RF). By delivering controlled heat to the dermis—where collagen and elastin reside—it contracts existing fibres for an immediate tightening effect, while stimulating new collagen over time.

I recently gave the Thermage FLX a try—in the name of research, of course. “In Korea, where the focus is very much on preserving youthful structure rather than dramatically altering it, Thermage has become a cornerstone for subtle lifting and long-term skin quality,” Tan explained to me during my treatment.

RF is already widely adopted in the UK, but the real distinction lies in how it’s used. In Korean clinics, it’s rarely a standalone treatment; exosomes, polynucleotides and growth factors are typically delivered into the microchannels to intensify the regenerative response. Now, UK practitioners are beginning to adopt the same approach.

Take Virtue RF—developed in Korea and used by Dr Memee Ahmad at SkinCouture—which combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy delivered at precise depths. “The heat triggers an immediate contraction of existing collagen fibres, which is why you see a subtle tightening effect straight away,” she explains. “But it also initiates a deeper remodelling process as the skin repairs itself over the following weeks and months. You’re effectively sending two repair signals to the same area at once, which is why results go beyond what either technology achieves alone.”

After months of testing, it’s clear why Korea is leading the aesthetics conversation. The good news is you no longer need a long-haul flight to access it. The real shift is in technique: treatment stacking, strategic layering, and an uncompromising focus on skin quality.