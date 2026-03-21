Easy Escapes: Magic Megève Bois Is A Cosy Alpine Retreat with Ski-In Access

I ended 2025 exactly the way I began it: legs trembling, hurtling (albeit not very fast) down the side of a mountain—all in the name of fun, ha! I’m neither a skier (nor a sadist), but after finding myself in yet another ski family, and a few years into what is now a decade-long relationship with my avid skier partner, I realised resistance was futile. My snow-plough hasn’t improved much in the years since, but happily my après outfits have. Ditto my winter holiday planning. I struck gold (or whatever the skiing equivalent might be) when I landed on Magic Megève Bois, a charming ski-in chalet in France’s exclusive Megève.

Megève is known as one of the French Alps’ plusher ski resorts, famous for its wide, tree-lined slopes and reliably good snow. Unlike purpose-built resorts, Megève has a traditional village feel, with cobbled streets, a central square, and horse-drawn carriages carrying heavily furred tourists across the piste.

What really sealed things for me though was that research (and by research, I mean Instagram) told me that it was as much about the lifestyle as the skiing: I was told to expect a strong food scene and designer boutiques alongside the resort’s well-maintained runs with views stretching towards Mont Blanc.

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Magic Megève Boislooks out to a sprawling Alpine vista (Image credit: Mischa Smith)

The Vibe

Tucked into the folds of Megève, Magic Megève Bois feels a world away from the gloss of the village below. The chalet sits peacefully among the trees, its wooden façade and carved balconies dusted with snow. Inside, though, it’s all warmth and considered comfort: soft lighting, thick wool throws, and a deliberately “home away from home” feel. This manifests in a strict no-shoes rule, which means you’ll find moneyed Europeans padding around in terry-towelling slippers, on the phone trying to arrange heli-skiing between Courchevel and Mont Blanc—something I know thanks to my friend Google Translate.

The usual chalet touches appear in the pale timber and a warm palette of evergreen, scarlet, and cream. An air of easy relaxation is encouraged through low-slung sofas in bouclé and linen, soft lighting, and the occasional contemporary artwork breaking up the traditional chintz. Despite the chalet catering to outdoor types more adventurous than myself, mornings at Magic Megève Bois begin quietly. There’s no rush, but by 8am a full continental spread is laid out with generosity: fresh bread and flaky pastries, bowls of fruit, yoghurt, cheeses, and cured meats, all arranged in an unfussy, help-yourself way.

Eggs come however you like them—softly scrambled, poached, or fried—and guests drift in at their own pace before heading out to the piste. The hotel offers a shuttle to the two nearest lifts, the closest of which is an easy downhill walk that, in full snow gear, takes just over five minutes.

Magic Megève Bois excels at creating a cosy 'home away from home' (Image credit: Mischa Smith)

The Rooms

The 12 rooms at Magic Megève Bois follow the same fuss-free traditionalism as the rest of the chalet. Each one is slightly different, but all toe the line between classic Alpine aesthetics and a more contemporary, design-led sensibility. Exposed beams, pale wood and sloped ceilings are softened by tactile rugs and low lighting—almost to a fault if you find yourself, as I did, scrabbling around for a lost ski pass. If pressed to sum it up neatly, I’d opt for something like “thoughtful farmhouse” over full chalet cliché.

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There’s also a noticeable artistic thread running through the spaces: a sculptural chair here, exhibition-style prints on the walls, and my personal favourite—the vintage Ralph Lauren wallpaper.

Layouts vary, but many rooms open out onto balconies or terraces. Some are split over mezzanines. Things feel a little more rustic when it comes to the facilities: while some rooms have baths, ours was fitted with a shower missing a holder. I was told this was typically French, though it did mean hovering the shower head overhead to wash, which I had less enthusiasm for after a full day battling the slopes.

The rooms are generous enough to spend time in comfortably. I found myself lingering over a morning coffee by the window as the sun turned candyfloss pink, and later, enjoying a cold rosé on the balcony.

Our bolthole while we stayed (Image credit: Mischa Smith)

The Food & Drink

At the heart of the dining experience at Magic Megève Bois is a wine collection that’s become something of a legend. Curated over decades by the chalet’s patriarch, the cellar stretches far beyond what you’d expect from a ski retreat, bringing together rare and expressive vintages from classic regions like Burgundy, Bordeaux, the Rhône, and even California. On the evening I dined with the family, bottles were hauled up from the cellar below, and our host animatedly shared the backstory of each selection.

Dinner is intimate, seasonal, and comfort-driven, with dishes that showcase French Alpine classics alongside lighter, modern touches. Local cheeses, charcuterie, and hearty mains sit comfortably alongside fresh fish and seasonal veggies. There’s a cosy, relaxed rhythm to the meals, perfectly mirrored by the crackling fire from the nearby hearth.

Dinner at Le Simon (Image credit: Mischa Smith)

The Facilities

What better way to unwind after a day risking life and limb mountainside than in the hammam or soaking in the jacuzzi, which offers views of the snow-dusted trees outside? There’s also a salt inhalation room, and a cinema room equipped with Netflix, as well as a small library of art books for quieter, more contemplative downtime.

For those seeking more advanced wellness experiences, a short drive away at the chalet’s new luxury annex, cutting-edge therapies are available, including cryotherapy and the Alpine hay immersion ritual, alongside traditional treatments like massages and facials. Adventurous only when it comes to wellness, I opted for the Alpine hay immersion ritual and was promptly enveloped in a sack of freshly harvested, aromatic mountain hay. The hay was warmed in a bath-like setup I couldn’t entirely understand, but found pleasantly soothing—especially when paired with a half-body massage afterward.

The Alpine hay immersion ritual at the new Magic Chalet (Image credit: Mischa Smith)

How to Book

Magic Megève Bois packages typically bundle chalet-style accommodation, daily breakfast, and shuttles to ski lifts, with starting prices from around €250 per night depending on season and room type. For more information visit the Magic Megève Bois website.