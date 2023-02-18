These are, hands down, the best full-coverage foundations that won't crease or look cakey

If you're looking for the best full-coverage foundation, then you've come to the right place. Here at Marie Claire UK, we are constantly putting the best foundations (opens in new tab) to the test to see if they really live up to their promises.

For those of you wanting a super-smooth base that will last all day, a full-coverage formula should do the trick. These foundations are great as not only do they even out your skin tone, but they cover everything from blemishes to dark circles and more.

Some full-coverage foundations can be slightly thicker in texture than others, so we spoke to Anthony H. Nguyen, KVD Beauty's Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador (and Adele's make-up artist), all about how to prep your skin, and even how to apply a full-coverage foundation for your desired finish.

Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know, and to see our top picks. We've tested all of the foundations below, and for more information on how we test products (opens in new tab) that make it into our articles, don't forget to check out our in-depth guide.

If you're wanting a slightly sheerer base, why not give our roundup of the best tinted moisturisers (opens in new tab) a go? We've also rounded up the best foundation for oily skin (opens in new tab), the best foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab), the best dewy foundations (opens in new tab) and the best foundation for acne-prone skin (opens in new tab).

How to prep the skin for a full-coverage foundation

When using a full-coverage foundation, it's important that you prep your skin correctly to help it blend evenly and last all day. So, how can you do this?

"It all depends on your skin type," explains Nguyen. "For some, all you need is a thin slip of moisturiser, but if you do have oilier skin, it's good to have a primer, like the KVD Pore Refining Primer (opens in new tab)."

If you have drier skin and you've applied a little bit more moisturiser or perhaps a serum, Nguyen recommends letting that dry before applying your foundation so that everything sits on top of one another nicely.

How to apply a full-coverage foundation

Now that it's time to apply your foundation, have a think about what finish you want. "If you apply it with a sponge, it will be a bit more sheer and natural," says Nguyen. "However, with a foundation brush, you will get a lot more of a full-coverage look."

Beauty Writer, Grace Lindsay trying some of the best full coverage foundations (Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

The best full-coverage foundations to buy now

1. Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

(Image credit: Estee Lauder)

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation Best overall full-coverage foundation Specifications Number of shades: 60 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals £38 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)

This is easily one of the best full coverage foundations we have ever tried. Not only does it give a poreless, full-coverage finish, but it also helps to control oil and lasts all day on the skin, thanks to the fact that it's sweat-resistant and waterproof. It's worth noting that it does have more of a matte finish, so if you don't like that, then we'd recommend one of the other options.

2. L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Matte Cover Foundation

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Matte Cover Foundation Best drugstore full-coverage foundation Specifications Number of shades: 19 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals £10 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)

This was included in our roundup of the best foundations (opens in new tab) for a reason. Not only is it super affordable, but it helps to blur visible pores, cover up any blemishes and even out your skin tone. Again, this one has more of a matte finish, but we're big fans.

3. Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Best radiant full-coverage foundation Specifications Number of shades: 36 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals £61 at Selfridges (opens in new tab)

For those that like a dewier finish, this is the foundation for you. It's so easy to blend into the skin, and is so lightweight that you will forget that you are even wearing foundation. Don't be fooled though, as this packs some serious coverage along with a radiant glow.

4. Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation

(Image credit: Rimmel)

Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation Best long-lasting full-coverage foundation Specifications Number of shades: 20 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals £10 at Boots (opens in new tab)

This is our beauty writer's go-to foundation for a night out. It delivers impeccable coverage and lasts for hours. It has a demi-matte finish, so you only need a little bit of powder to lock it in place. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, so not only does it look good, but it's doing good for your skin as well.

5. KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Serum Foundation

(Image credit: KVD)

KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Serum Foundation Best full-coverage foundation for oily skin Specifications Number of shades: 40 Formula: Serum Today's Best Deals £34 at Boots (opens in new tab)

This brand-new foundation from KVD Beauty has been designed with oily skin types in mind. The full-coverage finish looks very natural on the skin thanks to the serum formula, and it really does last all day long.

6. MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation

(Image credit: John Lewis)

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation Best lightweight full-coverage foundation Specifications Number of shades: 67 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at M·A·C (opens in new tab)

If you've read our guide to the best MAC foundations (opens in new tab), then you'll already know how much we love this product. It delivers a full, flawless finish that keeps shine at bay for hours. Plus, it's easy to blend and there are plenty of shades to choose from.

7. Clinique Beyond Perfecting 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer

(Image credit: Sephora)

Clinique Beyond Perfecting 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer Best full-coverage foundation for dry skin Specifications Number of shades: 27 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals £33 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

Looking for an ultra-lightweight formula that still delivers full coverage? Say hello to the Clinique Beyond Perfecting 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer. This is a great option for dry skin, and the clever applicator means you have full control over where you apply it.