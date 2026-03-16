Colour Eyeshadow Made Its Great Return at the Oscars 2026

Marie Claire UK reported live on the 98th Academy Awards' red carpet, and one beauty trend had us stop in our tracks; colour was everywhere, especially on the lids. Signalling a break from the "clean girl" era, stars sported some of the more dramatic hair and make-up looks we've seen in years, with lashings of graphic liner and dramatic side parts.

Bugonia star Emma Stone sported a bright white glittery eyeshadow with a thin line of black eyeliner, while Chase Infiniti, of One Battle After Another, sported a soft, smudgy lilac shadow that perfectly matched her Louis Vuitton gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana also wore a rosy-nude shade swept across the lid.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't just eyeshadow that made a great return. Sinners' Jayme Lawson sported a bright cobalt blue on and around her bottom waterline. On the other end of the spectrum, Teyana Taylor, from One Battle After Another, wore lashings of graphic eyeliner that extended past her bottom lid to look like extra lashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright lips also made a return. Sentimental Value star, Renate Reinsve, wore a coral-red lip, while Hamnet's Jessie Buckley wore a softer, warm-toned red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Westman Atelier Hydrobalm Tinted Lipstick in Pippi £45 at Cult Beauty

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