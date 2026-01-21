Want Plump Lips Without the Burn? These Next Gen Lip Plumpers Don’t Skimp on Results

These nourishing formulas deliver instant volume, comfortably

Nessa Humayun's avatar
By
published
in Features
lip plumpers
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even thinking about the lip plumpers I used in the 00s brings a tingle to my lips. As a teenager, I lived and died by iconic products like Too Faced's Lip Injection and Soap and Glory's Sexy Mother Pucker—but these days, I can't handle the burn, even though my quest for fuller lips has never subsided. Luckily, the lip plumpers of today are notably less aggressive and deliver on all fronts: smoothing creases and fine lines, as well as delivering hydration. Many are packed with skin-loving ingredients too, including collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and peppermint oil—no painful tingle in sight.

The best lip plumpers to buy in 2026, tried and tested by Marie Claire editors, ahead.

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.