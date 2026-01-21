Want Plump Lips Without the Burn? These Next Gen Lip Plumpers Don’t Skimp on Results

Even thinking about the lip plumpers I used in the 00s brings a tingle to my lips. As a teenager, I lived and died by iconic products like Too Faced's Lip Injection and Soap and Glory's Sexy Mother Pucker—but these days, I can't handle the burn, even though my quest for fuller lips has never subsided. Luckily, the lip plumpers of today are notably less aggressive and deliver on all fronts: smoothing creases and fine lines, as well as delivering hydration. Many are packed with skin-loving ingredients too, including collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and peppermint oil—no painful tingle in sight.

The best lip plumpers to buy in 2026, tried and tested by Marie Claire editors, ahead.

RoC Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer with Hyaluronic Acid £29.99 at Boots This is perhaps my most reliable plumper—it delivers instant volume, with no tingle at all. It was developed in collaboration with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to create a formula that mimics the effect of lip injections, using 10% hyaluronic acid filling spheres that plump and hydrate, as well as a powerful pro-collagen peptide that smooths and redefines lip contours for a more youthful appearance. There's no stickiness, either. Pros No noticeable tingle

Results are instant, and stack over time

No stickiness

The clear gloss is super versatile

Hydrating and good for dehydrated lips Cons Higher end of the price spectrum

You can get through it quickly

No shade range Lashify Labs Puffy Lip Plumper - Forbitten £24 at Lashify This excellent plumper left my colleagues commenting on the fullness of my lips within minutes of application. However, it does use a spice-powered complex, meaning it has a sting (though it's a lot less intense than the plumpers of yore). It comes in two shades: a pH-activated pink or a metallic peach. The super sleek, thin packaging also fits in the smallest of handbags. Pros Very noticeable results

Precision applicator

Easily transportable Cons The tingle may be too strong for sensitive lips

Limited shade range Bobbi Brown Extra Blushing Lip Oil £33 at Lookfantastic While this isn't formulated to be exclusively plumping, it's a great option for those who want no semblance of tingle. Instead, the gloss works to help your lips look fuller. This oil cools on contact and provides mirror shine and cushiony moisture. It claims to provide 24 hours of visible lip plumping, and while I didn’t find the results lasted for an entire day, my lips did look noticeably bigger while I was wearing it. The sheer wash of colour is also lovely. Pros No tingle

Lips look nourished and plumper

Decent shade range Cons Shimmery

More subtle results Il Makiage Uncensored Lip Plumping Gloss £31 at Il Makiage Again, this plumper does have a minor sting, so it may not be for the ultra sensitive—but you can't deny that it delivers volume, while hydrating and smoothing the look of lips. It features powerhouse ingredients, like natural peptides, caffeine, and peppermint oil—the latter of which is responsible for the rush of warmth. It comes in five non-sticky high-shine shades, suitable for the vast majority of skin tones. Pros Great shade range

A noticeable increase in volume Cons Skin-loving ingredients

The tingle may be too strong for sensitive lips Makeup By Mario Makeup by Mario Moistureglow™ Plumping Lip Serum £26 at Sephora I've never met a Makeup By Mario product I haven't liked, and this is no exception. This melting, glossy balm encases lips in dewy shine, and the formula features a nourishing blend of vegan oils to hydrate and plump, including shea butter, avocado oil, refined kiwi oil and argan oil. It doesn't give the "XL" look other plumpers do, but I definitely see a difference. Pros Great if you prefer a balm to a gloss

Lovely wash of colour

Noticeable results

Great neutral shade range for a variety of skin tones

No tingle Cons Applicator can be messy Dior Addict Lip Maximizer £33 at Sephora Coming with a mild tingle, this formula uses capsicum, hyaluronic acid, cherry oil and atelocollagen to volumise and smooth the appearance of lips, while delivering mirror-like shine. There's a whopping 45 colours to choose from, too. Pros Extensive shade range

Super nourishing formula

Beautiful, non-sticky shine

Comes in different finishes too, including holographic Cons Milder plumping results Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper £22 at Cult Beauty This is the plumper I use on a daily basis for comfortable results. It uses a combination of ginger root oil and pepper fruit to gently volumise and hydrate dry lips, and it comes in a range of super flattering shades. Shea butter extracts provide a really gorgeous shine that looks great IRL and in pictures too. Pros Super flattering shine

Nourishing and hydrating

Gentle volume

Good shade range Cons May not provide dramatic results some people expect