Want Plump Lips Without the Burn? These Next Gen Lip Plumpers Don’t Skimp on Results
These nourishing formulas deliver instant volume, comfortably
Even thinking about the lip plumpers I used in the 00s brings a tingle to my lips. As a teenager, I lived and died by iconic products like Too Faced's Lip Injection and Soap and Glory's Sexy Mother Pucker—but these days, I can't handle the burn, even though my quest for fuller lips has never subsided. Luckily, the lip plumpers of today are notably less aggressive and deliver on all fronts: smoothing creases and fine lines, as well as delivering hydration. Many are packed with skin-loving ingredients too, including collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and peppermint oil—no painful tingle in sight.
The best lip plumpers to buy in 2026, tried and tested by Marie Claire editors, ahead.
This is perhaps my most reliable plumper—it delivers instant volume, with no tingle at all. It was developed in collaboration with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to create a formula that mimics the effect of lip injections, using 10% hyaluronic acid filling spheres that plump and hydrate, as well as a powerful pro-collagen peptide that smooths and redefines lip contours for a more youthful appearance. There's no stickiness, either.
Pros
- No noticeable tingle
- Results are instant, and stack over time
- No stickiness
- The clear gloss is super versatile
- Hydrating and good for dehydrated lips
Cons
- Higher end of the price spectrum
- You can get through it quickly
- No shade range
This excellent plumper left my colleagues commenting on the fullness of my lips within minutes of application. However, it does use a spice-powered complex, meaning it has a sting (though it's a lot less intense than the plumpers of yore). It comes in two shades: a pH-activated pink or a metallic peach. The super sleek, thin packaging also fits in the smallest of handbags.
Pros
- Very noticeable results
- Precision applicator
- Easily transportable
Cons
- The tingle may be too strong for sensitive lips
- Limited shade range
While this isn't formulated to be exclusively plumping, it's a great option for those who want no semblance of tingle. Instead, the gloss works to help your lips look fuller. This oil cools on contact and provides mirror shine and cushiony moisture. It claims to provide 24 hours of visible lip plumping, and while I didn’t find the results lasted for an entire day, my lips did look noticeably bigger while I was wearing it. The sheer wash of colour is also lovely.
Pros
- No tingle
- Lips look nourished and plumper
- Decent shade range
Cons
- Shimmery
- More subtle results
Again, this plumper does have a minor sting, so it may not be for the ultra sensitive—but you can't deny that it delivers volume, while hydrating and smoothing the look of lips. It features powerhouse ingredients, like natural peptides, caffeine, and peppermint oil—the latter of which is responsible for the rush of warmth. It comes in five non-sticky high-shine shades, suitable for the vast majority of skin tones.
Pros
- Great shade range
- A noticeable increase in volume
Cons
- Skin-loving ingredients
- The tingle may be too strong for sensitive lips
I've never met a Makeup By Mario product I haven't liked, and this is no exception. This melting, glossy balm encases lips in dewy shine, and the formula features a nourishing blend of vegan oils to hydrate and plump, including shea butter, avocado oil, refined kiwi oil and argan oil. It doesn't give the "XL" look other plumpers do, but I definitely see a difference.
Pros
- Great if you prefer a balm to a gloss
- Lovely wash of colour
- Noticeable results
- Great neutral shade range for a variety of skin tones
- No tingle
Cons
- Applicator can be messy
Coming with a mild tingle, this formula uses capsicum, hyaluronic acid, cherry oil and atelocollagen to volumise and smooth the appearance of lips, while delivering mirror-like shine. There's a whopping 45 colours to choose from, too.
Pros
- Extensive shade range
- Super nourishing formula
- Beautiful, non-sticky shine
- Comes in different finishes too, including holographic
Cons
- Milder plumping results
This is the plumper I use on a daily basis for comfortable results. It uses a combination of ginger root oil and pepper fruit to gently volumise and hydrate dry lips, and it comes in a range of super flattering shades. Shea butter extracts provide a really gorgeous shine that looks great IRL and in pictures too.
Pros
- Super flattering shine
- Nourishing and hydrating
- Gentle volume
- Good shade range
Cons
- May not provide dramatic results some people expect
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.