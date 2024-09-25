I’m a lazy beauty editor that’s trying to embrace my natural hair texture—here are the 7 best air dry products I’ve tried

I have been using heat on my hair for as long as I can remember. As a child, my mum would blow-dry my hair for me—I never liked its natural texture so she would try and coax the mass of waves and curls into something more sleek. I think I must have been around 10 when I got my very own hair dryer—a shiny, bright purple ‘90s Remington number with a diffuser that I immediately binned. And as a teenager in the early noughties, I had every hot tool under the sun. From crimpers with changeable plates to steam straighteners, I was obsessed with anything that would transform my hair into a texture that didn’t resemble its natural state. So, as you can imagine, with over 25 years of heat styling, my hair isn’t in the happiest condition. The only saving grace being that I’ve never coloured it—I imagine it would break away entirely if I tried.

So, this year, at the grand old age of 35, I finally decided to try and dial down the amount of heat that I use on my hair for good and start embracing my natural texture. And that means I have spent a lot of time testing the best air dry hair products. But before we get into my round-up of the best formulas that I’ve tried for defining texture, minimising frizz, and cutting down on styling time, I wanted to talk to some hair experts on the benefits of leaving hair to air dry and their tips for getting started.

What are the benefits of air drying your hair?

Before embarking on my personal air dry journey, I’d heard mixed things about whether air drying your hair was good or bad for it—so I wanted to get to the bottom of things. “Heat is one of the greatest causes of hair damage, so natural air drying can be a very good way of keeping your hair healthy,” explains Hair Stylist and Trend Forecaster Tom Smith. However, when your hair is wet it’s most prone to breakage so Tom suggests that people with very thick hair might not have the best results with air-drying as hair will remain wet for a very long time.

To prevent breakage, hair stylist Edward James, founder of Edward James Salons and The Hair Consult, suggests using hydrating leave-in products. “When your hair is wet it’s up to 50% water, so using products that seal in moisture and protect hair cuticles can maintain hair health and prevent damage,” he explains. “Avoid tying it up in any tight style to prevent breakage too.”

Is air drying best for certain hair types?

In good news, experts agree that air drying your hair can work for all hair types and textures—but you might need to adjust the products you use and the approach you take for the best results. “Very straight hair can be challenging to air dry in a flattering and polished way, while those with waves, curls, or stronger coils can all get great air drying results when prepped properly with the correct use of product,” says Tom.

Mica, with her hair left to dry naturally, without using any air dry hair products (Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

For best results, Edward suggests that fine hair uses a texturising product like a sea salt sprays once the hair is dry to add body and texture and moisture-rich creams on curly and textured hair after washing for a more polished and styled look. If you have thick hair that takes a long time to dry? Tom suggests kickstarting the process with some heat. “Using a medium heat and a low speed with a diffuser attachment will increase warmth and airflow throughout your hair for a few minutes to help it dry faster without compromising that air-dried result,” explains Tom.

How can we prevent our hair looking ‘unstyled’ when air drying?

The one thing that I’ve never enjoyed about air drying my hair in the past is that it’s left me feeling like I’ve wasted a hair wash. Oftentimes I’d wash and condition it perfectly, then leave it to do its thing and be so disappointed with how dull, unruly and flat my hair looked. Air drying is a great way to minimise heat damage and maintain healthier hair, but it can sometimes leave your hair looking unruly or lacklustre,” agrees Edward. “To achieve a great finish for air drying, it's essential to use the right leave-in products that suit your hair type and help combat frizz.”

Mica after letting her hair dry naturally, after using air dry products (Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

And it depends on your hair type as to how you should apply and style your hair when leaving it to dry naturally. “For straight and wavy hair textures brushing the product through will work best, if your hair is curly or coily using your hands or a wide tooth comb can be a better choice,” says Tom. “For curly and coily hair, after distributing the product, shake your hair out upside down and then scrunch it in place once you’re back up right. Any curls that aren’t sitting right should be gently twisted into place. If your hair is straight or wavy then tucking the hair behind your ears or lightly twisting some areas can give a nice, relaxed bend to the front of your hair.” However, Tom advises against touching your hair once it’s drying. “The more you do, the more prone to frizz it will be,” he explains.

The best air dry hair products

1. JVN Complete Air Dry Cream

(Image credit: JVN)

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream Best overall air dry hair product Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at Space NK UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrates, softens and smooths hair + Doesn't leave hair crunchy or sticky Reasons to avoid - I prefer a pump over a tube—but I'm clutching at straws

I will be forever indebted to Jonathan van Ness for the creation of this product which is truly a gamechanger when it comes to air drying. Particularly if, like me, you’ve always been distinctly underwhelmed by how your hair looks when left to its own devices. This lightweight cream is infused with hydrating hemi-squalane, moringa seed oil, chia and linseed extracts and it glides onto hair to leave it soft, smooth and healthy-looking. Even better though, not only does it leave my hair feeling good, but it leaves it looking good too. It adds natural definition to my waves and curls, bringing down some of the natural frizz and flyaways and enhancing my texture—but without adding crunch or stiffness. I simply work a small dollop through the mid-lengths and ends of my hair, then twist my strands into small sections—almost like I’m creating a ringlet—then leave it to dry. In less than an hour my hair will look shiny, tousled and effortlessly undone, but in an intentional way. I use this whenever I wash my hair in the morning and am consistently impressed by how much time and effort it saves me.

2. Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

(Image credit: Hershesons)

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream Best multipurpose air dry hair product Today's Best Deals View at Hershesons Reasons to buy + Use it on wet or dry hair + Conditions and adds movement Reasons to avoid - Use sparingly as a little goes a long way

While a lot of my beauty industry friends are equally obsessed with this air dry product, I don’t often see a lot of people talking about—but it’s incredible. A true multitasker, it’s effectively a styling cream that can be used on wet or dry hair to condition, define texture, minimise frizz, add shine or prep your hair for styling. Heck, it can even be used as a hair mask! There are some complicated-sounding ingredients in the formula which contribute to its efficacy, including behentrimonium chloride which prevents static, panthenol to improve elasticity, and hydrolized wheat protein to deeply hydrate, alongside oils to boost shine. It’s great for a quick boost of moisture before leaving hair to air dry, but I particularly like it on second day hair for enhancing texture and adding gloss.

3. Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Leave In Treatment

(Image credit: Olaplex)

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Leave In Treatment Best air dry hair product for thick hair Today's Best Deals £28 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Defines natural texture + Reduces frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours Reasons to avoid - Too heavy for fine hair

Olaplex is renowned for their repairing hair treatments, but this leave-in cream is an underrated gem—and Tom swears by it as an air dry product for thicker hair. “Those with naturally dry, very curly, or coarse hair types should opt for products that take the form of creams or balms that will be better at controlling the texture, hydrating and minimising frizz,” he explains. And this one does it all. Infused with the brand’s patented Bond Building Technology, not only does it moisturise and smooth the appearance of the hair, but it strengthens the hair itself to prevent damage—a risk when leaving hair wet. Even better, once applied to damp hair it will actually last for up to 72 hours so you don’t need to worry about adding extra product to your hair the next day. Although it works perfectly well on dry hair so feel free to if you want to re-define any sections.

4. Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm

(Image credit: Oribe)

Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm Best air dry hair product for fine hair Today's Best Deals £47 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Ultra lightweight lotion + Adds texture and shine Reasons to avoid - It's very expensive

This luxurious air dry cream is Edward’s pick for very fine or limp hair and it’s an absolute treat to use. Like all Oribe products, it smells incredible—you might be leaving your hair to dry naturally, but it will smell like you’ve just stepped out of a 5-star hair salon. As for the product itself, it takes an almost skincare approach to a hair formula—packed with botanical extracts that aim to strengthen hair, protect against breakage and basically look after more delicate hair types. The result is soft, moisturised hair with an abundance of gloss and shine. Plus, its enriched with a Style Retention Complex (made from chickpea extract and tomato fruit ferment no less) which actually helps to keep that shape in place all day, rather than it falling flat which can happen with finer hair textures.

5. Umberto Giannini Banana Coconut Air-Dry Cream

(Image credit: Umberto Giannini)

Umberto Giannini Banana Coconut Air-Dry Cream Best affordable air dry hair product Today's Best Deals £8.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Enhances waves and curls + Really moisturising Reasons to avoid - It's rich so best for medium to thick hair

Through testing so many air dry hair products, I’ve noticed that it seems to be a category that the premium hair brands tend to dominate in—the options on the high street are few and far between at the moment. However, this one from Umberto Giannini costs less than a tenner and delivers the same amount of hydration, definition and hold as some of its more expensive counterparts. Packed with shea butter, pro-vitamin B5 and coconut oil, it’s a decadent, creamy texture that is definitely best suited to medium and thick hair types. However, if that’s you then you will love how it nourishes and enhances waves and curls without any styling time needed.

6. Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream

(Image credit: Curlsmith)

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream Best air dry product for curly and coily hair Today's Best Deals £23 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Nourishes curls + Doesn't weigh hair down Reasons to avoid - Not as shine-boosting as others—it's a natural look

If you hate the feeling of product in your hair or that crunch or stickiness that some curl products have then you’ll like this air dry product from Curlsmith. Free from silicones and overly heavy oils, it’s a lightweight lotion with one main aim—to soften and smooth hair. It uses castor oil to de-frizz curls and coils alongside hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration to dehydrated or porous hair. The result is smooth, bouncy, natural texture that looks and feels healthy. Plus, thanks to its lightweight texture silicone-free formula, it doesn’t ever feel heavy or weighing on the hair or scalp. In fact, curls will feel springy and energised.

7. OUAI Air Dry Foam

(Image credit: OUAI)

OUAI Air Dry Foam Best air dry product for beachy waves Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Effortlessly cool hair in a bottle + Gives a natural wave Reasons to avoid - Can get a bit crunchy if you use too much

If, like me, your saved folder on Instagram is full of carefree Californian-inspired beach hairstyles or nonchalantly chic French women with curtain bangs on the streets of Paris then you’re going to want to get to know this air dry hair product. Jen Atkins has effectively bottled the essence of that easy-breezy, salty wave and transformed it into this air dry foam. Just scrunch a couple of pumps into towel-dried hair and the blend of hydrating plant proteins and panthenol get to work nourishing, strengthening and adding that covetable undone texture. The result is natural, soft waves with a soft and touchable texture. Chic to say the least.