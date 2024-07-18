I’m always in a rush, but these 7 tinted SPFs mean I can skip my entire makeup routine while protecting my skin from the sun

Despite me spending every single morning feeling like I’m an unwilling participant in a time challenge to get myself and two kids out of the door in one piece, there is one non-negotiable part of my morning routine that I never skip: applying sunscreen . Speaking to dermatologists and skin experts on a weekly basis as part of my job means I’m all too aware of the effects that skipping SPF can have on our skin—not only in terms of reducing the risk of skin cancer but also the visible effects like pigmentation , fine lines, and dehydration . So, to say that I’m religious in my daily application of the best SPFs for oily skin is an understatement. However, I am also a big believer in how transformative the power of makeup is—and while I have an edit of speedy makeup products that can illuminate my tired skin in mere minutes, it’s still a step that I often compromise on in the quest to save time (or because some Weetabix needs clearing off the sofa ASAP). The result, however, means that I tend to leave the house feeling not quite as polished as I’d like to be. Until, that is, I discovered tinted SPFs.

Tinted SPFs have been around for a while—I remember years ago there would be one-shade-fits-all formulations which, of course, did no such thing and would in fact leave whoever applied it looking with a rather unflattering orange hue—but the category is booming right now. From sheer skin tints with just a hint of coverage and glowy primers to more full-on tinted moisturisers and high-coverage serums, the breadth and diversity of tinted SPFs mean there truly is something for everyone these days. And the best thing about them for me is that they provide just enough coverage to give me the confidence that any dark circles or particularly angry blemishes are covered, but my skin also has some protection from the sun. But what do experts make of them?

“Tinted SPFs are great as they minimise your daily routine whilst giving coverage,” says makeup artist Brooke Simons . “Something like the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30 or Dr Sam’s Flawless Gossamer Tint SPF 50 is great if I want some coverage in the sun along with medium coverage that will help disguise skin discolouration.” What about using it as sun protection alone, though? While Brooke considers tinted SPF to be enough of a base product to wear alone due to the multitude of coverages available and the fact that you can layer them up, she’s undecided on it as sun protection in its own right. “I am not sure that I would consider tinted SPFs to be enough protection from the sun, especially as so many are lower factors and I personally prefer to use an SPF 50 under my foundation.”

Combined with the fact that, typically, you will apply a lot less of a tinted base product than you would a dedicated sunscreen, I do have to agree with Brooke. And, for my own peace of mind, I always apply a high SPF facial sunscreen as the final step of my skincare —even if I’m going to layer a tinted SPF on top. However, seasonally, there may be a space for them in your routine. “I would argue that tinted SPFs are better to use in the winter, when the UV rays aren’t as high and there is a lower SPF requirement,” says Brooke.

Ahead, my pick of the 7 best tinted SPFs—whatever your skin type or preferred coverage.

The best tinted SPFs

1. Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF 50 Tinted Veil

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF 50 Tinted Veil Best overall tinted SPF Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £22.80 at Sephora (was £38) Reasons to buy + Evens skin tone and minimises redness + Works well on all skin types Reasons to avoid - You might not love this if you like a really sheer base

Straight to the top of my list of the very best tinted SPFs comes this bottle of joy from Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette. I already adore so many of this brand’s dedicated SPF products - its Ultra Violette Queen Screen is now considered to be an icon - so I was intrigued to get my hands on this product which they describe as a secondary sunscreen to layer over your dedicated SPF. The texture itself is lightweight, but definitely feels more to me like a classic foundation than some of the others on this list, which is great if you’re after a product which really will even skin tone and offer some decent coverage. It lasts incredibly well on the skin too—with a velvety finish that didn’t look too shiny on my oily skin, but has enough hydration for drier complexions. If you really want something that’s just going to give a slight tint then this might be a bit full-on in terms of coverage for you (keep scrolling, as the Ilia Super Serum might be more up your street), but this really does provide a true makeup-skincare hybrid for me.

2. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

(Image credit: Ilia)

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 Best tinted SPF for shade range Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £48 at Sephora Reasons to buy + 30 shades available + Beautiful radiant finish Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

I’m a huge fan of Ilia beauty products and have recommended their hero product, this tinted SPF, more times than I can remember. Typically, I don’t tend to reach for skin tints much as a standalone product as I find that they don’t offer much in terms of coverage for someone like me who often wants to minimise blemishes and uneven texture. However, Ilia’s formulation is truly delightful—it’s ultra-lightweight and melts into the skin instantly, yet it diffuses any hint of redness or unevenness in the skin to leave it looking bright and fresh. The fact that there’s SPF 30 is an added bonus, honestly, but the addition of niacinamide and squalane too means that this is a tinted SPF that is truly focused on skin health.

3. Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Supergoop)

Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 30 Best brightening tinted SPF Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Cult Beauty Global View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Gives dewy, glowy skin + Can use entirely in place of your daily SPF Reasons to avoid - Would love an SPF 50 version

This cult product from Supergoop takes a different approach to the idea of tints—offering up four options to choose from with a different pearlescent finish. There’s a soft champagne, a pink pearl, a shimmering gold and a deep bronze and they’re all incredibly versatile. My latest favourite is Dawn—the pearlescent pink—which leaves my skin looking incredibly dewy and luminous. (In fact, I nearly always get compliments about my skin when I’m wearing this SPF.) Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5, it’s a really hydrating formula that plumps and moisturises skin while blurring over things like fine lines or discolouration. Admittedly, as someone with oily skin, I have often wondered if this product is too glowy for me—but I love a bit of shine. If you do hate looking overtly glowy, though, then this won’t be for you.

4. Beauty Pie Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen Best tinted SPF for mature skin Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £16.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Layers well for personalised coverage + Hydrating formula with impressive ingredients Reasons to avoid - Only 8 shades

Price shown is Beauty Pie member's price.

Beyond the impressive broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection, the greatest thing about this new tinted SPF from Beauty Pie is the ingredients list which reads like something you’d expect from a luxury moisturiser. There’s ultra-moisturising glycerin, squalene and polyglutamic acid alongside softening argan oil, hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C and gently exfoliating AHAs. And besides all of that, it offers up a decent amount of coverage too—subtly diffusing uneven texture and bringing an abundance of radiance to the skin. You can wear it super sheer (although you won’t be getting much of the way in sun protection) or layer it up for fuller coverage. Either way, I think that mature or dry skin types will adore both the moisturising benefits and the finish of this versatile product.

5. Refy Skin Trio SPF 50

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Skin Trio SPF 50 Best tinted SPF for no-makeup days Specifications Size: 36ml Today's Best Deals £34 at Refy Reasons to buy + Moisturiser, SPF and serum all in one + One peachy tint that neutralises and brightens Reasons to avoid - Evens tone rather than providing coverage

I am so excited about this new launch from Refy which is a multitasking team if you’re perpetually in a rush like I am. Formulated to offer maximum sun protection while allowing you to skip basically your entire skincare routine post-cleansing, it is a hydrating hybrid product that leaves skin glowing. At first, I wasn’t entirely convinced that the peachy-pink hue would be universally appealing—but the images on the Refy website convinced me otherwise. The colour actually helps to neutralise the white powders in the mineral sunscreen, which typically can look chalky or ashy on deeper skin tones. Instead, this melts into the skin to hydrate, protect and brighten. And, because you can apply it generously, you can skip your usual sunscreen entirely.

6. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer SPF30

(Image credit: Fenty Beauty)

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer SPF30 Best tinted SPF for uneven skin tone Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Minimises the appearance of blemishes, lines and redness + Natural, fresh finish Reasons to avoid - I don't love the packaging

Fenty always delivers on innovative beauty products, and its take on the tinted SPF comes in the form of this hydrating moisturiser infused with SPF 30. There are only 10 shades available, which did surprise me from a brand that is renowned for its diverse shade ranges, but the finish is sheer so I do think the shades available will stretch somewhat. However, the best thing about this product is how incredibly transformative it is on the skin despite not having an intense level of pigment. I have a lot of texture in my skin from old spots, acne scarring and getting older, but this smooths everything out effortlessly without any cakey coverage or heaviness. I don’t love the packaging which I think can get a bit messy around the dispenser, but I will continue to use it as it makes skin look so naturally even and healthy.

7. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Natural Matte with SPF 40

(Image credit: It Cosmetics)

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Natural Matte with SPF 40 Best tinted SPF for oily skin Specifications Size: 32ml Today's Best Deals £36.50 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Controls shine and minimises oiliness + Full coverage finish Reasons to avoid - More like a foundation than a sheer tint

Admittedly, this is much more like a traditional foundation than a barely-there tint, but I’m including it in my list of the best tinted SPFs because it does fit that skincare-makeup hybrid that I look for in such products. Formulated specifically with oily skin types in mind, this colour-correcting cream comes in 30 shades designed to conceal blemishes, redness, uneven skin tone, and anything else that you might want to cover before heading out the door. And despite its impressive promises in terms of coverage, it manages to deliver all of this without weighing skin down or feeling cloying. In fact, it is a lightweight and hydrating texture that sinks into the skin—bringing down unwanted shine and excessive oiliness, but leaving skin looking naturally even and healthy. You would probably have to apply more than you’d like to really reap the SPF 40 benefits, but it’s a nice bonus that there is sun protection too. And if you hate touching up your makeup throughout the day like I do then it’s also worth pointing out that this stays put.