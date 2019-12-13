Brow lamination – what is it, and how does it work?

Move over, microblading...

It’s the hot new treatment that’s rivalling microblading‘s popularity – brow lamination are the two words on every beauty enthusiast’s lips at the moment. So why are we so obsessed?

The results speak for themselves, with eyebrow lamination promising (and delivering) fuller-looking brows without the need for tattooing or your best eyebrow make-up products. The before and after pictures are kind of unbelievable, leaving you wondering how on earth the after shot is the same person’s natural brows.

I decided to put the treatment to the test in the name of beauty journalism and booked myself an appointment at Thea Beauty in Marylebone through Treatwell. Keep reading for everything you need to know about brow lamination, and how my own brows got on with the treatment…

What is brow lamination?

‘Brow lamination involves straightening and lifting the hairs using a chemical solution, which allows the hairs to have more flexibility to move them into your desired shape, therefore covering any gaps or stray areas,’ my therapist Thea explains.

A fixing solution is then applied to keep the hairs straight for around six weeks, as well as a tint if desired.

Before the treatment, it’s imperative that you do your research to ensure you get the eyebrow lamination results you’re after. Social media stalking is your friend here – I chose Thea based on her Instagram pictures of her work.

How much does brow lamination cost?

Brow lamination can cost anywhere between £45 and £100. Prices vary depending on who performs the treatment and if they charge extra for any add-ons, such as a tint.

Brow lamination before and after

Looking at my ‘before’ brow pictures, I’d never have guessed that I had enough eyebrow hairs to result in the ‘after’ shot. (Side note: the redness around my brow in the right-hand picture is from having stray hairs tweezed and waxed.)

Brow lamination aftercare

For the first 24 hours after your treatment, it’s important to keep your brows completely dry and avoid touching them too much. After that, Thea advised me to keep the area moisturised using an oil or cream.

For someone who is usually pretty low-maintenence with her brows, I’ll definitely be going back for more brow lamination treatments in future to keep my brows looking full and feathered. There’s no denying those results!