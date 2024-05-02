REFY’s newest releases have revolutionised the way I do my make-up - here’s why

As a shopping editor, I browse through hundreds of beauty products on a weekly basis, and in my experience, there are some make-up brands that simply nail it every time. One such brand is REFY. From flawless formulas to reasonable prices and chic packaging - the brand never misses. Enter: the new REFY Complexion Collection.

I’ve made no secret of my love for this brand - whose Lash Sculpt mascara I wrote an unashamed love letter to recently - so when it comes out with a new launch, you can be sure I’ll be among the first to jump on it. Well, REFY has just blessed us with not one but two new products as part of its new Complexion Collection - the brand’s first concealer and the Complexion make-up brush .

The new REFY Concealer aims to brighten, blur and enhance the skin, with a lightweight serum-based formula that doesn’t crease and is available in 24 shades. The double-ended Complexion brush sounds like the multi-purpose brush of my lazy-girl dreams. Both sound like *just* my cup of tea, so of course I had to try them out.

Shop them for yourself and read my review below…

My review of the new REFY Complexion Collection

REFY Concealer

(Image credit: REFY)

(Image credit: Future)

REFY Concealer Today's Best Deals £22 at REFY

First up: the concealer. Along with the best foundations , concealers make-up the all-important base of your make-up, and so are notoriously tricky to get right. I found this formula to be both moisturising and brightening - giving my under-eyes a wide-awake feel without feeling at all heavy or ‘too much’. This stuff seamlessly covers my dark circles but still somehow looks really natural. Once well set, it doesn’t crease all day - I road-tested it for a few days in a row just to be sure

I’m a fan of the easy-to-use doe foot applicator and huge shade selection, which has a nice range of warm, neutral and cool tones to suit your complexion perfectly. REFY excels in natural-looking make-up that nevertheless enhances your features to the max, and this concealer is no exception. It blends in like a dream and has a light-buildable coverage.

My preferred way to wear it is on lighter make-up days, as it doesn’t look at all heavy or ‘obvious’ on the skin. If you’re after a super intense, highly pigmented concealer, this isn’t the one for you, but if you’re a fan of a natural-looking base (like I am) this is a great option.

REFY Complexion brush

(Image credit: REFY)

(Image credit: Future)

REFY Complexion brush Today's Best Deals £16 at REFY

The REFY concealer has found its perfect partner in the Complexion brush - a double-ended, super versatile tool. I don’t usually use foundation or concealer brushes, preferring to use my fingers to blend in my base products.

I like to say that the natural warmth of my fingers helps to blend base formulas into my skin more seamlessly, and while this is true, my main reason for not using separate face brushes is that I’m unavoidably lazy. When I’m rushing around doing my make-up in the morning, the last thing I want to do is add multiple brushes into the mix. But this double-ended brush has forced me to make an exception.

The brush itself is incredibly soft and fluffy, perfect for pairing with lightweight, light-coverage formulas (like the REFY concealer above). Not only does it blend foundation and concealer in like a dream, but it’s also double-ended, meaning I only need one brush for multiple tasks. It goes without saying that it pairs perfectly with the REFY concealer, blending the formula in seamlessly for a streak-free, flawless finish.