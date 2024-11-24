I’m hopeless at eye make-up, but these luxury eyeshadow palettes make smokey eyes a doddle
Four colours, countless make-up looks
I know that some people hate any mention of a certain winter celebration too early in the year, but it’s safe to say that I’m not one of them. And now that November has arrived, the countdown to Christmas feels well and truly underway. For me, the excitement of this time of year lies less in the big day itself and more in the lead-up to it—the work parties, overdue trips to the pub with friends, and more occasions for me to dress up. And along a fancier wardrobe comes the opportunity to have a little more fun with my beauty routine too. After all, while most days call for low-maintenance hairstyles and multipurpose make-up, party season means it’s time to bring out the bright lipsticks, shimmery highlighters, and gravity-defying mascaras.
There is nothing, however, that screams special occasion make-up to me more than a smokey eye—and for me there’s only one product that delivers when it comes to creating the perfect one at home. Enter: Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palette. These instantly-recognisable eyeshadow palettes have to be one of the most iconic Charlotte Tilbury products and, if you’re useless at doing your own eye make-up like I am, make it foolproof to create an ultra-glam eye look. Each one contains four different eyeshadows which have been chosen to align with a four-step system to create the ultimate eye look—prime, enhance, smoke and pop. And with so many shades to choose from, there will be a palette to suit your taste.
How to use the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palettes
On the back of every palette is a little diagram of the four shades, they're numbered and each one describes the step of application.
The first step - Prime - should be used all over the eyelid. The second - Enhance - defines the eye and can be used over the Prime shade, with particular focus on the crease. Smoke is the third step and should be blended from the outer corner of the eye upwards into the crease. The key here is to blend and diffuse. The final step is to make the eye Pop. Typically a shimmer/glitter or brighter shade, you should press your finger into the Pop shade and then apply right in the middle of the eyelid.
Of course, these are just a handy guide and each shade can be used however you please.
Not sure where to start? Ahead I review my favourite Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palettes to help you find your perfect party season eyeshadows.
1. Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette
Specifications
I love a warm eyeshadow anyway, so this quartet of rosy hues speaks to my soul. If you don’t tend to wear reds and pinks on your eyes then rest assured that this palette has been formulated to suit all eye colours, and I find that it really does make my brown eyes pop. And there’s something undeniably festive about the berry hues too. Personally, I think that the two top shades are great for everyday wear, but adding in the smokier berry colour and the intense sparkle is perfect for elevating the look for a more special occasion feel.
2. The Sophisticate Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury The Sophisticate Luxury Palette
Specifications
While I basically transform into a glitterball for the entirety of party season, I understand that shimmer and sparkle aren’t up everyone’s street. Luckily, this palette is made up entirely of matte eyeshadows so you can create a chic smokey eye for any occasion. I love that while there is no glitter in sight, the use of deep chocolate browns and warm taupes mean that this still can be used to get a really glam, grown-up eye look that looks utterly timeless.
3. The Rebel Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury The Rebel Luxury Palette
Specifications
Circa-2005 when I was in my peak emo phase, teenage me wouldn’t have stepped foot outside the house without a smudge of bright green eyeshadow on my lids. As such, I have entirely avoided green eyeshadow in my adult life until a make-up artist told me that it’s one of the best shades for brown eyes—and this palette proves it. A playful set of golds, khakis and dirty greens, this creates an undeniably cool smokey eye look and feels fresh and modern. Plus, if your application method is a little haphazard like mine then that only adds to the worn-in, grungy look. It’s shimmery, colourful and perfect for occasions when you want to make a bit of a statement.
4. The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette
Specifications
Of course, all of the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palettes have been created to work for all eye colours—and I definitely don’t believe in sticking to so-called beauty rules when it comes to wearing make-up that makes you feel good. But there’s no denying that this quad of berry tones really does make blue eyes pop. The mix of burgundy shades with a hint of gold feels very old school Hollywood and is ideal if you love to create a really classic, feminine smokey eye.
5. The Uptown Girl Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury The Uptown Girl Luxury Palette
Specifications
When you think of your traditional smokey eye, this is the eyeshadow palette that you’ll need to create it. A soft, cool-toned collection of eyeshadows, you can create both effortless daytime looks and more amped-up dramatic evening looks with this handy palette. The mix of shimmering greys and creams feel so sophisticated and chic and work with all eye colours and skin tones. If you don’t like shimmer or sheen, though, then I’d avoid this—all of the shades have a pearlescent finish to them which look beautifully reflective on the eyes.
6. Queen of Glow Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury Queen of Glow Luxury Palette
Specifications
This is effectively the palette which will create the ultra-glam, dazzling red carpet eyeshadow look that Charlotte Tilbury herself is known for creating on her celebrity clients. And I have to say that it might just be my favourite luxury palette of them all. It’s warm, golden and creates a glowy, sun-kissed eye look that makes me just feel really bloody good when I’m wearing it. Plus, of all the palettes, I think that I’d probably get most wear out of this one as all of the eyeshadows create quite a statement when worn individually too.
7. Pillow Talk Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Luxury Palette
Specifications
Inspired by the best-selling Pillow Talk lipstick, this beautiful collection of nude eyeshadow creates a dusky, pretty eye look that I think everyone would find wearable. Much like the lipstick and lip liner, it’s been created as a universally flattering quartet and can be used to create a tawny day look or a more full glamour sparkly eye.
8. The Rock Chick Luxury Palette
Charlotte Tilbury The Rock Chick Luxury Palette
Specifications
This is the cool-girl palette of the collection—think Kate Moss in the early 00s in a quartet of eyeshadows. The mix of greys and silvers can be applied with a light hand if you want a subtle shimmery look or layered up for a full on grungy eye. It looks absolutely effortless (even if you’ve applied it painstakingly carefully) and looks even better when applied with lashings of mascara.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
