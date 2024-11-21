Things are looking up in the skincare world thanks to these 18 incredible Marie Claire UK Award winning skinnovations

There's nothing we love more at Marie Claire UK than celebrating the truly innovative. Whether it's a clever formula, smart sustainable packaging or a considered brand looking for new ways to approach the beauty sphere, it gets us excited. That is why the Skinnovation category in our 2024 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards is particularly special - these are the brands and products shaping our future.

After months of testing hundreds of product submissions - these are the 18 products that prove that the future of skincare is looking extremely bright.

How were these products tested and judged?

We tasked our excellent Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel with testing and trialling a selection of skincare products. Each one was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. The panel consists of some of the industry's most respected dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, facialists, skin experts and journalists - we trust what they have to say about skincare.

Introducing the Skinnovation winners of the 2024 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards

WINNER: Best new brand

Joonbyrd Shop at Space NK Whenever a dermatologist-founded brand launches it tends to focus on the face. But Consultant Dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite's Joonbyrd is all about putting her knowledge and expertise into bodycare. Dr Granite combines efficacious, active formulas with addictive happy-making scents and the judges couldn't have been more impressed. "I adore everything about this brand," says Marie Claire UK Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor. "From the scents to the formulas to the way it looks. Bravo!"

WINNER: Best new product

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum £115 at Lookfantastic There are so many award-winners in Elemis's product roster and the 2024 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges have just added another one to the list. There was so much appreciation for the brand's Opal Skin Algae Complex, which helps to improve skin firmness. Skin Expert Fiona Brackenbury sums it up nicely when she says "This trio of marine microalgae is stunning and truly delivers results, initially the results you see is an unprecedented radiance and the longer lasting results start to show with continued use, the skin shows more energy, vibrancy and appears firmer and smoother. A beautiful effective serum and a joy to use."

WINNER: Best skincare innovation

Orveda The Omnipotent Concentrate £405 at Harrods So often when we think about skincare, we are looking for a solution to a problem. Orveda does things differently; it targets three aspects of skin - the present, the past and the future. The Omnipotent Concentrate addresses current concerns, it repairs damage done in the past and works to reinforce the skin's barrier to help it protect itself going forward. Judges Alice Hart-Davis, a journalist and author of The Tweakments Guide, and Shannon Lawlor gave the serum high marks for its biotech innovation, as well as its results.

WINNER: Best sustainable brand

Comfort Zone Buy here Comfort Zone has always stood out to us as a leader in sustainability, it's parent brand Davines has won this same award in our Marie Claire UK Hair Awards. Paige Tracey commended the brand for "doing some great things on the sustainability front and it are involved in some great initiatives. I also like that it have tracked the data to back up its environmental improvements." The brand is B-Corp Certified, publishes an annual sustainability report, 100% certified plastic neutral and has a carbon offsetting project. Impressive.

WINNER: Best environmentally-friendly packaging

Annabelle Minerals Pressed Powder Foundation £23.90 at Annabelle Minerals Sustainable beauty has never been more of a hot topic within the industry. From plastic-free packaging, recycling schemes and ethical sourcing, brands are doing more in a bid to be kinder to our planet. And here at Marie Claire UK it is a subject close to our hearts and something we champion. However, as consumers we also want the product to be brilliant. Thankfully, Annabelle Minerals has created a beautiful powder foundation that covers all manner of blemishes and areas of discolouration without feeling too heavy on the skin. Paige Tracey, who is the business development manager for beauty, wellbeing and textiles at the Soil Association Certification, was full of compliments: "Not only has the brand formulated a foundation that provides me with coverage all day, which is formulated with natural mineral ingredients, it has also created a completely plastic-free refillable casement for it. This ticks the efficacy, innovation and environmental sustainability boxes. This brand is head and shoulders above so many others."

WINNER: Best LED face mask

Omnilux Contour Face £438 at The Skin Health Clinic In what is becoming a rather saturated area of the industry, it requires something special to stand out in the LED face mask arena. Omnilux's Contour Face did just that. "This is a very well priced and effective LED mask with a good number of clinical studies," says Aesthetic Doctor, Dr David Jack. He adds that it's comfortable to wear thanks to its clever flexible contoured material.

WINNER: Best sculpting tool

Déesse PRO Sculpta £499 at Lookfantastic Déesse PRO Sculpta is the ultimate triple threat. It utilises electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), radio frequency (RF) and red LED light therapy to improve facial definition, boost circulation and aid lymphatic drainage. "It might look like every other sculpting tool on the market," says Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas. "But it is so much more. With regular use (and quite a bit of practice) I was amazed at the results."

WINNER: Best dermaplaner

Hollywood Browzer Beauty Hollywood Smoother Sonic Dermaplaner £49.95 at Lookfantastic Once you've dermaplaned, you never look back. And if you're going to do it, this smart one from Hollywood Browzer is the one to do it with. Using sonic technology, this device removes dullness-causing peach fuzz, dead skin cells and build-up on the skin. Shannon Lawlor, Marie Claire UK's resident dermaplaning expert says, "I love dermaplaning and this made it more fun." Skin looks instantly glowier.

WINNER: Best night cream for mature skin

And Begin Serum-in-a-Cream Sign up here And Begin is a brand designed specifically for mid-life skin. Formulated by dermatologists the products contain active ingredients that are completely personalised to the consumer's needs. This Serum-in-a-Cream contains Tretinoin - a prescription only retinoid; azelaic acid - a hardworking antioxidant; Matrixyl® 3000 - a skin-repairing peptide complex; and ectoin - a moisture-barrier supporter. "This feels so fresh and clean and glides onto my face beautifully," says Judge Karen Williams, a fashion and lifestyle stylist. "I'm so impressed with this in every way. The consistency is like butter, the smell is divine, the formulation is impressive and the packaging is a 10/10." Katie Thomas is a huge fan of the brand and this product: "This brand is a true disruptor in all the best ways. The concept is clever and forward-thinking and is the future of personalised skincare."

WINNER: Best moisturiser for redness and rosacea

Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin-Clearing Gel-Cream £22 at Beauty Pie (Member's price) "This is what people with rosacea are calling out for," high praise from Judge Rose Gallagher, a journalist and content creator who has rosacea. She commends Beauty Pie's gel moisturiser for its formulation and low price point, but it's the effects that have her truly hooked. "I really like this and am so glad that Beauty Pie is helping to democratise the treatment of rosacea. It's no easy feat making an azelaic with a desirable texture. Well done."

WINNER: Best oil cleanser

Formulae Prescott Tri-Balm £59 at Formulae Prescott What a clever concept the Tri-Balm is. Perfect for home (and away) this solid balm transforms into a rich oil when you work it into skin. Formulated with a blend of botanical oils, it's nourishing enough to leave on as a moisturiser. Master Facialist Michaella Bolder calls it "a really great product with multiple uses. I love how easy it is to take on holiday with me and I actually love to use it as an overnight balm to nourish my skin." Consultant Dermatologist Dr Thivi Maruthappu is also a fan: "I just love this multitasking project, it's really quite clever and works so well for travel."

WINNER: Best SPF for lips

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Tint SPF 25 £35 at Sephora This lip tint proves that sun protection needn't be dull. Not only does this beautiful lip balm protect the delicate lip skin from the sun, but it's also nourishing, softens and comes in three stunning wearable shades: Camelia - a soft red; Plum Blossom - a petal pink; and Midnight Lily - a muddy berry. " Such a chic product," says Katie Thomas. "I love the idea of wearing a pop of colour on my lip that also protects. Camelia is a rich pinky-toned rouge that I already carry with me at all times. A beautiful essential."

WINNER: Best serum - natural formula

Ulé Le C-Bright Glow Power Serum £59 at Space NK All of Ulé's products contain ingredients that come from plants grown in its eco farm in France. That includes its patent-pending extract Pure Botany™ Tincture 514 found in its Glow Power Serum. This extract has quite the impressive roster of actives - natural vitamin C, algae extract and Astaxanthin, an antioxidant that is 6000x stronger than vitamin C. Together they stimulate collagen production, encourage skin cell renewal and boost the skin's defence against free radical damage. And the judges were impressed. "This came as a big surprise," says Margo Marrone, pharmacist and co-owner of The Organic Pharmacy. "It has a fantastic formula, great texture and impressive ingredients. The packaging is as close to perfection as possible - just great."

WINNER: Best moisturiser - natural formula

CAUDALÍE Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream £49 at Cult Beauty This cream charmed the Marie Claire UK judges. Sherille Murphy, a beauty entrepreneur and expert, says: "This cream is amazing. It leaves my skin feeling smooth and nourished, and it's all down to natural ingredients." Those ingredients are hydrating hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen that boosts skin firmness and vine resveratrol - extracted from grapes from the brand's own vineyard - that offers up a powerful antioxidant protection.

WINNER: Best moisturiser for combination skin

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream £79 at Cult Beauty Combination skin is tricky to look after. Some areas are dry and rough and crave rich nourishment, whereas others are oily and need rebalancing. Charlotte Tilbury's original Magic Cream is iconic, but its rich texture isn't for everyone. Those with combination skin will love the Water Cream version. It's lighter, but still hydrating, and it has niacinamide which helps to reduce the appearance of pores and help control oil production. Shannon Lawlor was seriously impressed, "I surprisingly love this stuff with my whole heart. I think it delivers ample moisture and is excellent at boosting glow."

WINNER: Best skincare supplement

Altrient Liposomal Vitamin C £54.96 at Amazon Altrient uses a liposomal delivery method for its vitamin C supplement, which is scientifically proven to carry vitamin C directly to the cells. Judge Dr Thivi Maruthappu liked what she saw, "this is an excellent quality vitamin C with a unique liposomal delivery." As a consultant dermatologist, she praised the brand for delivering the antioxidant this way as it helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles and boosts skin radiance.

WINNER: Best vegan product

Kollo Health Premium Liquid Meno Support £71.98 for a 28 subscription Entering the menopausal stage of life can feel overwhelming, which is why the increased number of products aimed at supporting women and their needs during this time is fantastic. One of those products is Kollo Health's Premium Liquid Meno Support. This supplement contains a blend of vitamins B6, B9, D, magnesium, hyaluronic acid and botanicals. Together these work to help ease some of women's biggest complaints about the menopause - hormonal imbalance, tiredness and exhaustion, unpredictable moods and brain fog.

WINNER: Best collagen supplement